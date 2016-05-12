Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2016 was $27.99 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.8% and 12.2%, respectively. These compare with the 19.1% and 15.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at November 30, 2016 was $18.53, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2016 were as follows:

The top ten investments which comprised 33.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of

November 30, 2016 were as follows:

Contacts:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

(416) 366-2931

(416) 366-2729 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.mmainvestments.com/



PressRelease by

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Date: 12/05/2016 - 21:18

Language: English

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian General Investments, Limited

Stadt: TORONTO, CANADA





