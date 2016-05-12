Dundee Capital Partners Employee Group Transaction Completed
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- On December 2, 2016, an employee group successfully completed their purchase of assets of Dundee Capital Markets from Dundee Corporation.
Today marks the first day for Dundee Capital Partners (DCP) as a stand-alone Partnership, trading under the new broker number 8.
The partnership will be undertaking a full name change that will be launched in the coming weeks.
DCP wishes to thank everyone for their support and we look forward to serving our clients.
Dundee Capital Partners
Contacts: Mark Attanasio Principal and CEO 647-253-1119
