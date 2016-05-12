Homeland Energy Group Ltd. Announces Reinstatement of Trading

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Homeland Energy Group Ltd. (NEX: HEG.H) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the services of the transfer agent has been reinstated and the trading of the securities of the Company will be reinstated at the open of the market on Wednesday, December 7th, which was halted as a result of the termination of the services of the transfer agent.

The Company also intends to hold its Annual General Meeting no later than March 30, 2017. As of this date the Company has no stock options outstanding.

Homeland Energy Group Ltd. (NEX: HEG.H) is a company seeking out interests in viable projects in neighbouring countries as well as internationally. Homeland Energy Group Ltd. is currently traded on the NEX under the symbol HEG.H with 472,204,149 common shares issued and outstanding.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements".

Contacts:

Ajay Gupta

Homeland Energy Group Ltd.

+1 416 520-4593





More information:

http://www.homelandenergygroup.com



Homeland Energy Group Ltd.

