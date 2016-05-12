Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide wins silver at 2016 Clio Health Awards

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced the organization's Sydney-based office, Ogilvy CommonHealth Asia Pacific, has won a silver award at the 2016 Clio Health Awards competition.

The silver recognition was received in the Integrated Campaign - Pharmaceutical: Veterinary category for the agency's work on a leading animal anti-inflamatory medication.

The Clio Health Awards is an extension of the Clio Awards, one of the world's most recognized awards competitions for advertising, design and interactive. Clio Health has been the benchmark for excellence in this highly specialized field, recognizing creativity that not only meets the advanced needs of consumers but addresses the sophisticated challenges, demands and opportunities of a fast-evolving, rapidly expanding marketplace and industry. To view all of this year's winners and to learn more about the Clio Health Awards please visit .

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

Contact:



Beth Paulino or

Kerianne Slattery

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

973.352.1000 tel

PressRelease by

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 21:33

Language: English

News-ID 510940

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Stadt: PARSIPPANY, NJ





Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease