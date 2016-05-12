D-BOX Technologies follows up the success of their first all D-BOX theatre in China with two more venues

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive motion cinema seating technology, is excited to announce they will install D-BOX high-fidelity motion systems into two more full-size auditoriums in China.

Once the installation is complete with the collaboration of the distributor Link China, the theatre in Chengdu will have 263 D-BOX seats and the one in Shanghai will have 73. Both theatres will be branded under the Bestar D-BOX Cinema moniker.

"China is an important market for us because of the incredible opportunities, massive growth potential and insatiable interest in premium entertainment experiences," says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. "To be asked to upgrade two more complete theatres with D-BOX is a great honour because it underlines the consumer appeal of the experience and is a strong indicator of the financial advantages our technology brings to exhibitors."

"We are excited to be working with D-BOX once again. Their experience and understanding of our market are impressive," says Mr. Wang Zheng, General Manager at Bestar. "After the resounding success of the 143-seat venue in Haikou, these two new theatres are an integral part of our plan to offer more moviegoers an opportunity to experience the next level in immersive entertainment. To have three entire auditoriums equipped with D-BOX immersive motion seating technology reinforces our reputation as one of China's premium entertainment venues and fits into our company's vision to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers."

ABOUT D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ABOUT SHANGHAI BESTAR CINEMAS MANAGEMENT CO. LTD.

Shanghai Bestar Cinemas Management Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Future Land Holdings Co. Ltd., (HK Code: 01030.HK), giving full play to abundant capital and project management capability. Relying on a sophisticated theater management team, the world's most cutting-edge film equipment, and working with the best theater design team in Asia, BeStar will construct and operate 100 high-end, innovative cinemas with an investment of 3 billion RMB within five years.

Contacts:



D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Mr. Philippe Roy

Chief Business Development Officer

(450) 876-1231





Mr. James Li

Vice President Sales, China

(86) 13801001941





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mr. Glen Akselrod

Founder Bristol Capital Ltd.

(905) 326-1888, ext. 10





SHANGHAI BESTAR CINEMAS MANAGEMENT CO. LTD.

Mr. Gary Jiang

Deputy General Manager





More information:

http://www.d-box.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 510944

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: D-BOX Technologies Inc.

Stadt: LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 89



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease