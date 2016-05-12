NexgenRx Announces CFO Changes

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: NXG) announces that Taba Merrikh has stepped down as CFO and the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Kelly Ehler, CPA, CA, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Ehler has extensive experience having served senior finance and operations roles in several private and TSX Listed Public Companies.

"I wish to extend my thanks to Taba for her contribution over the past 8 years to NexgenRx and wish her well in her future endeavours," stated Ron Loucks, President & CEO.

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full service claims adjudicator with full front end administration capability. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide complete solutions to plan sponsors that need sophisticated health benefit technology applications, in a cost-effective manner. NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information on NexgenRx can be found at .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward looking statements, including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Corporation. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

