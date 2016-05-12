       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
K92 Mining Inc.: Issuance of Incentive Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92 Mining" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: KNT) announces that on December 5, 2016, the Company granted a total of 3,265,000 incentive stock options to employees, officers, directors and an investor relations provider. The options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. They are exercisable at a price of C$1.00 per share, vest over a period of 12 months, with the initial vesting on the date of grant and expire on December 5, 2021.

On behalf of the company,

Ian Stalker, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
K92 Mining Inc.
Ian Stalker
Chief Executive Officer and Director
(604) 687-7130
(604) 608-9110 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.k92mining.com/



