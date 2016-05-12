       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Statement by Minister Dominic LeBlanc on the Death of Christian Brun of the Maritime Fishermen's Union

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., M.P., made the following statement today regarding the tragic death of Christian Brun, Executive Secretary of the Maritime Fishermen's Union (MFU).

"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the tragic death of Christian Brun earlier today. I have known and admired Christian for many years and feel privileged to have called him a friend.

As Executive Secretary of the MFU, Christian worked hard to defend coastal communities in Atlantic Canada. He always had the best interests of fishers at heart and he advanced their interests with vigour, dedication and principle.

A devoted husband and father, Christian will be profoundly missed by all those who knew him. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time. I will miss working with my friend, Christian."

Contacts:
Media Relations
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
613-990-7537


Laura Gareau
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
613-992-3474



More information:
http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

fisheries-and-oceans-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


