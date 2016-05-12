Affinor Growers Installs Second Tower at the Agriculture Research Demonstration Greenhouse BioPod Initiative

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Affinor Growers (CSE: AFI)(CSE: AFI.CN)(FRANKFURT: 1AF)(OTCQB: RSSFF) ("Affinor" or the "Corporation), is pleased to announce it has installed the second vertical growing tower with the University of the Fraser Valley Agriculture Training and Research Demonstration Greenhouse at the John Volken Academy in Surrey, British Columbia. The four level automated tower will allow Affinor Growers to continue to demonstrate and validate various crop models, and continue selling license agreements.

The tower will be planted with strawberries in January 2017 and holds 265 plants in a little over 100 square feet. The new equipment will double the production of the first tower installed last April 2016 and more than triples the production per square meter when compared to the traditional soil beds within the same greenhouse. The nature of the install is to continue to grow and confirm yields and viability of the technology with commercial plant density conditions.

Jarrett Malnarick, President and CEO "Affinor is excited with our on-going work at the UFV BC Agriculture Center of Excellence and continuing our relationship for agri-tech innovation and research to validate agriculture crop models for our technology while providing valuable agriculture skills training opportunities."

About Affinor Growers Inc.

is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberries using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

Jarrett Malnarick, President & CEO

