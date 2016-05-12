Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Brookfield Investment Management Inc. will host a conference call for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the "Fund") on Monday, December 12, 2016 at 4:30pm ET. Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and an update on general market conditions.

If you have questions about the Fund that you would like answered on the conference call, please send an e-mail to by 2:00pm ET on Friday, December 9, 2016.

The conference call will be available on 800-319-4610. A replay of the conference call will be available soon after completion of the call at or by calling 855-669-9658 (passcode: 1020) through Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With approximately $15 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2016, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2016. For more information, go to .

The Fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at .

