Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited Receives Reconfirmation of Hong Kong Money Lenders License

The Hong Kong Money Lenders License was granted by the Hong Kong Eastern Magistrates Courts

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited, the Asian subsidiary of Equities First Holdings, LLC (EFH, ) a global securities-based lender and a leader in alternative shareholder financing solutions, has received reconfirmation of its Hong Kong Money Lenders License from the Hong Kong Eastern Magistrates Courts.

This license enables EFH to act as a securities-based lender in accordance with relevant legal and regulatory requirements applicable to the conduct of its business in Hong Kong.

"Asia is a major piece of EFH's global business plan," said Al Christy, President and CEO of EFH. "This license represents EFH's commitment to not only deliver our products and services to our clients, but to continue to meet our legal and regulatory compliance obligations in the process."

In order to maintain this license, EFH must continue to meet several conditions set forth by the Hong Kong Eastern Magistrates Courts, including data and privacy requirements, reporting and compliance requirements, marketing and advertising provisions, and operational and business practice standards.

EFH's Money Lender License number is 1309/2016, and the license is valid until September 2017.

Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited is also licensed and regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the CE No. is BFJ4067.

In addition to its Hong Kong business operations, EFH maintains locations in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Switzerland, as well as the company headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

Since 2002, Equities First Holdings, LLC (EFH) has provided clients with alternative financing vehicles, lending capital against publicly traded stock to enable clients to meet their personal and professional financial goals. As a securities based lender, EFH provides capital against shares traded on public exchanges around the world. The company has completed more than 700 transactions worth more than $1.4 billion to date, offering clients high loan-to-value at low fixed interest rates.

EFH is a global company with offices in nine countries, including wholly owned subsidiaries Equities First (London) Limited, Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited, Equities First Holdings Singapore Limited, and Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. For more information, please visit: .

DISCLAIMER

This release is intended for informational use only, and does not constitute an offer, stated or implied, of any type. Equities First Holdings, LLC and all of its subsidiaries work exclusively with professional investors. The Equities First Holdings platform is not intended for retail investors.

