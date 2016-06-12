REGI U.S., Inc.: Engineering Progress Update for RadMax Technologies

(firmenpresse) - SPOKANE, WASHINGTON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- (OTC PINK: RGUS): REGI U.S., Inc.'s engineering team and management are pleased to provide the following updates on the Company's RadMax Technology:

RadMax Technologies now has seven engineers at work testing the diesel engine and designing new applications based on RadMax rotary technology.

Phase 1 testing of the diesel engine which measured the performance of the engine in a static state has been completed. This included static compression tests of the oil, apex, and side seals, as well as dry friction test. Paul Porter, Chief Engineer, stated that the results of these tests met or exceeded expectations.

Phase 2 testing of the diesel engine is on-going and involves measuring the performance of sealing and mechanical component systems while operating in a dynamic state. This includes testing of chamber sealing and lube oil systems, which is followed by spin testing of the engine assembly consisting of actuation assembly and operation, engine balancing, compression, temperature, vibration, noise signature and wear analysis.

In addition to testing the diesel engine our engineers are aggressively pursuing new applications that address current market demand for more efficient and compact devices. At present these efforts are being worked on concurrently by four teams with the following objectives: a) design of a 40 HP gas/natural gas rotary engine, b) design of a compressor for refrigeration applications, c) design of a gas expander for refrigeration applications, and d) exploratory work on utilizing the RadMax technology for applications in the oil and gas industry.

We believe that successful proof of concept on any of these projects will facilitate joint co-operation and development with industry partners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, Regi U.S., Inc.

Paul Chute, President and CEO

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC.

RadMax Technologies, Inc. the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc. is developing for commercialization an improved axial vane type rotary engine known as the RadMax rotary technology used in the revolutionary design of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors and pumps. The RadMax engine has only two unique moving parts, the vanes (up to 12) and the rotor, compared to the 40 moving parts in a simple four-cylinder piston engine. This innovative design makes it possible to produce up to 24 continuous power impulses per one rotation that is vibration-free and extremely quiet. The RadMax engine also has several capabilities allowing it to operate on fuels including gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, propane and diesel. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com

READER ADVISORY

Statements in this press release regarding the business of and REGI U.S, Inc. (together the "Companies'") which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including management's expectation on closing the second tranche of the private placement, certain of which are beyond the Companies' control. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and developments are likely to differ, in some case materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the impact of competitive products and pricing, the Companies' dependence on third parties and licensing/service supply agreements, and the ability of competitors to license the same technologies as the Companies or develop or license other functionally equivalent technologies; financing requirements; changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Companies and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, industry conditions, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, fluctuations in foreign exchange, stock market volatility and market valuations of companies with respect to announced transactions. The Companies' actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, including those described in Regi U.S., Inc.'s financial statements, management discussion and analysis and material change reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at , and REGI's Form 10-KSB annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at . Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, that the Companies will derive therefrom.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Companies or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Companies do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



REGI U.S., Inc.

Paul Chute

President and CEO

253-514-6114



7520 N. Market St. STE # 10, Spokane, WA. 99217-7800

