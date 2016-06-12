(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Chicago, USA (December 06, 2016) J. Israel Greene, an Independent Certified Coach, Teacher, and Speaker with The John Maxwell Team, is pleased and elated to announce the launch of a new, impactful, and inspiring workshop series that has been specially designed for all high school and middle school students.
Dubbed as S.O.A.R, an acronym for Students Overcoming & Achieving Results, this revolutionary youth leadership program is intended to equip young men and women with the tools, principles, and foundation to face everyday challenges and navigate life to achieve unimaginable results.
Suffice it to say that S.O.A.R is a two in one program offering. The two programs are the same, but the structure and timing differ. While one is designed for a school presentation and condensed to last for an hour and half, the other session is created as a four weeks intensive workshop for parents, churches, or other leadership organizations to enroll their kids in.
For more info or inquiries about S.O.A.R, parents, guardians, and potential attendees are advised to contact Israel Enterprises, LLC on phone - (855) 487-0055 or via email at info(at)israelgreene.com
There are no two ways about it. Any young man or woman, who really wants to achieve lasting personal success in all areas of their lives, must genuinely develop, cultivate, and imbibe certain traits and attributes. Furthermore, it is noteworthy to mention that bullying is a big problem amongst youths today. If not dealt with, it can have a long time effect on any young person.
Under the trusted leadership of Mr. Greene, S.O.A.R would help students overcome these negative tendencies, as they are equipped with teachings on how to lead themselves and others with character, mutual respect and integrity.
When asked about this program and why now, Mr. Greene had this to say, Over the past several months, we have had a spike in request from schools to specifically address bullying and concerns with leadership. It is no secret that there is already an issue with bullying, but layer on the complexities of the results from the recent election, and the need for this program has become even greater.
These young men and women are facing challenges daily that arent allowing them to reach their full potential. We believe these core principles teach compassion, perseverance, and self-discipline which are vital for a healthy environment at school, home, and in the community. We are confident these newly learned skills will combat bullying and become the foundation for future leaders.
To know more about Israel Enterprises, LLC as well as S.O.A.R, visit - http://www.israelgreene.com
Media Contact:
Israel Enterprises, LLC
Name: J. Israel Greene
Position: Founder
Location: Chicago
Tel: 8554870055
Email: info(at)israelgreene.com
URL: http://www.israelgreene.com
###
More information:
http://www.israelgreene.com
Date: 12/06/2016 - 04:36
Language: English
News-ID 510963
Character count: 3072
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Israel Enterprises, LLC
Ansprechpartner: J. Israel Greene
Stadt: Chicago
Telefon: 8554870055
Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 103
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.715
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|29
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|178
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.