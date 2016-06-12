Discover TalkingTom and Friends Tabletop Games

âAfter the success of the Talking Tom app, which has 250 million monthly active users, we are delighted to announce that the team at Value Add games are now launching a range of table top games to play this Christmas!

Having been awarded the National Parenting Centre Seal of Approval and Best iPad Game: Kids, Education and FamilyÂÂ at the 2015 Tabby awards, Talking Tom and Friends are continuing their focus on education and fun. With all aspects of mental development covered ÂÂ from tactical and memory games to puzzles ÂÂ kids can now bring the digital fun they have with Tom and his friends into the physical realm!



Experts say table top games can boost a host of skills that help kids do better in school. And playing them as a family just ups the benefitsÂÂnot to mention the fun factor. With this in mind, Talking Tom and Friends have now come up with some games of their own. Devised and tested by Mensa members and educational experts, each game is designed to promote problem solving abilities, mental agility and decision making skills.



As most kids know, Tom comes with something of a reputation. HeÂÂs the leader of the gang ÂÂ the alpha cat. The big kahuna! He takes on the same role in these board games, and thereÂÂs nothing heÂÂd like more than to be the reason all the family sits down to play together Talking Tom and Friends Tabletop Game.



Shopping: As the name suggests, Shopping is perfect for all those who like to shop until they drop. Aimed at younger players, aged 4 and above, this game teaches kids how to deal with money, how to make decisions, and how to weigh up the best option to take ÂÂ all while having the most possible fun with Angela and her friends!



IQ: Join Tom and his friends and try to get the biggest stack of cards! With an easy and more challenging version of the game to choose from, kids can test their grey matter even further by planning strategies, predicting opponentsÂÂ plans and reacting accordingly. 5 in 1





As you might expect, this game comprises 5 of the very best classic kids board games, all of which have stood the test of time. Try your hand at Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, Royal Game of the Goose, Race and Pachisi ÂÂ but with a twist. Each game features Tom and all his friends!



Memo: Remember the positions of as many tiles as you can and find their matching pairs. Aimed at players aged 2 and above, this game is perfect for anyone looking to improve their memory. There can be little doubt that Memo is one of the best games for boosting mental development.



Puzzle: Talking Tom and Friends have brought you four new puzzles to solve this Christmas, each at a different level of difficulty. Ranging from the less challenging ÂÂform puzzlesÂÂ for the youngest players, all the way to a stimulating 60-piece puzzle for players aged 5 and above, these games are guaranteed to leave you scratching your head as you eat your turkey!



Research indicates that table top games are booming. WhatÂÂs more, far from diverting people, video gamesÂÂespecially those played on smartphonesÂÂhave brought gaming to a larger audience. The internet has also fueled this development, helping fans organize get-togethers, tournaments and the like. WeÂÂre looking forward to seeing some memories being created.

