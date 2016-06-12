Discover TalkingTom and Friends Tabletop Games

âAfter the success of the Talking Tom app, which has 250 million monthly active users, we are delighted to announce that the team at Value Add games are now launching a range of table top games to play this Christmas!
(firmenpresse) - After the success of the Talking Tom app, which has 250 million monthly active users, we are delighted to announce that the team at Value Add games are now launching a range of table top games to play this Christmas!
Having been awarded the National Parenting Centre Seal of Approval and Best iPad Game: Kids, Education and FamilyÂÂ at the 2015 Tabby awards, Talking Tom and Friends are continuing their focus on education and fun. With all aspects of mental development covered ÂÂ from tactical and memory games to puzzles ÂÂ kids can now bring the digital fun they have with Tom and his friends into the physical realm!
Experts say table top games can boost a host of skills that help kids do better in school. And playing them as a family just ups the benefitsÂÂnot to mention the fun factor. With this in mind, Talking Tom and Friends have now come up with some games of their own. Devised and tested by Mensa members and educational experts, each game is designed to promote problem solving abilities, mental agility and decision making skills.
As most kids know, Tom comes with something of a reputation. HeÂÂs the leader of the gang ÂÂ the alpha cat. The big kahuna! He takes on the same role in these board games, and thereÂÂs nothing heÂÂd like more than to be the reason all the family sits down to play together Talking Tom and Friends Tabletop Game.
Shopping: As the name suggests, Shopping is perfect for all those who like to shop until they drop. Aimed at younger players, aged 4 and above, this game teaches kids how to deal with money, how to make decisions, and how to weigh up the best option to take ÂÂ all while having the most possible fun with Angela and her friends!
IQ: Join Tom and his friends and try to get the biggest stack of cards! With an easy and more challenging version of the game to choose from, kids can test their grey matter even further by planning strategies, predicting opponentsÂÂ plans and reacting accordingly. 5 in 1
As you might expect, this game comprises 5 of the very best classic kids board games, all of which have stood the test of time. Try your hand at Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, Royal Game of the Goose, Race and Pachisi ÂÂ but with a twist. Each game features Tom and all his friends!
Memo: Remember the positions of as many tiles as you can and find their matching pairs. Aimed at players aged 2 and above, this game is perfect for anyone looking to improve their memory. There can be little doubt that Memo is one of the best games for boosting mental development.
Puzzle: Talking Tom and Friends have brought you four new puzzles to solve this Christmas, each at a different level of difficulty. Ranging from the less challenging ÂÂform puzzlesÂÂ for the youngest players, all the way to a stimulating 60-piece puzzle for players aged 5 and above, these games are guaranteed to leave you scratching your head as you eat your turkey!
Research indicates that table top games are booming. WhatÂÂs more, far from diverting people, video gamesÂÂespecially those played on smartphonesÂÂhave brought gaming to a larger audience. The internet has also fueled this development, helping fans organize get-togethers, tournaments and the like. WeÂÂre looking forward to seeing some memories being created.
[Tabletop Games TalkingTom and Friends](http://talkingtom.valueaddgames.com)
More information:
http://valueaddgames.com
MOS Servis d.o.o.
http://valueaddgames.com
+38638190182
Date: 12/06/2016 - 05:00
Language: English
News-ID 510964
Character count: 3706
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: MOS Servis d.o.o.
Ansprechpartner: Andrej But
Stadt: Podplat
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 05/12/2016
Number of hits: 81
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.715
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|29
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|176
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.