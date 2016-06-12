Toronto Wiring Launches the Most Efficient and Reliable Electrical Services in the Industry

(firmenpresse) - Toronto Wiring offers the most efficient and reliable electrical services for all timely electrical needs. The company has been the most trusted electrical contractor in Toronto that provides cost-effective high quality services for more than 15 years and also been representing the future of electrical automation and improvement through Smart Technologies Options.



Toronto Wiring provides reliable electrical solutions to businesses and builders, encompassing design, servicing and installation of electrical panels and wiring to residential, commercial and industrial electrical energy protection, control and emergency systems.



As the leading electrical specialists in Toronto, the professional electricians of Toronto Wiring are fully-insured, committed and experienced when it comes to delivering innovative electrical solutions.



Customers who need quality and price-effective solutions can rely on the company as they provide full range of solutions including: improving and installation of electrical service, office environment and indirect lights, site and parking lot lights, retail lights, etc. Those who need emergency services have nothing to worry since they are also well-trained in troubleshooting and handling emergency situations.



- Emergency Electrician  Just call Toronto Wiring any time and an on-site visit will be immediately arranged for the customers.

- Lighting  They know that lighting is vital in rooms, office, outdoor areas and entrance foyers. They have wide experience in installation as well as lighting design.

- Switchboard Upgrade  They can handle switchboard upgrade to prevent the risk of expensive gadgets and electrical equipment to power surge.

- Alarm Systems  Toronto Wiring provides advice, installation and maintenance on alarm systems, door entry systems, security systems and CCTV systems.

- Electrical Testing  They can diagnose electrical problems easily and send off the best electricians to solve the problem of the customers on-site.





For Toronto Wiring, electricity is not a luxury but a necessity. This is why all their professional electricians work 24/7/365 to ensure that families and businesses are safe and have power whenever they need it. The company is fully-covered and licensed by WSIB and employs only professional electricians who can provide quality service.



They are also a customer-centered company that relies on customer feedbacks and reviews for the constant improvement of their electrical services. For no-obligation and FREE quote and queries about electrical requirements, just send an email at info(at)TorontoWiring.com or call (647) 847-6252. Customers can also visit www.torontowiring.com for more information.



Contact:

Tim Dardha

Company: Toronto Wiring

Address: 15 La Rose Ave #1005, Toronto, Ontario, M9P 1A7, Canada

Phone: (647) 847-6252

Email: info(at)TorontoWiring.com





More information:

http://www.torontowiring.com



