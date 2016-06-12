Trump Advisor & Friend, Roger Stone, Releases Book about Trump's Victory

âIn The Making of the President 2016, Roger Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, gives us the inside story of how Trump almost single-handedly harnessed discontent among "forgotten Americans," despite running a guerrilla-style grassroots campaign to compete with the smooth-operating and free-spending Clinton political machine.

(firmenpresse) - [In The Making of the President 2016](http://stonecoldtruth.com/product/the-making-of-the-president-2016-how-donald-trump-orchestrated-a-revolution/), Roger Stone, a longtime Trump retainer and confidant, gives us the inside story of how Trump almost single-handedly harnessed discontent among "forgotten Americans," despite running a guerrilla-style grassroots campaign to compete with the smooth-operating and free-spending Clinton political machine. From the start, Trump's campaign was unlike any seen on the national stageÂÂcombative, maverick, and fearless. Trump's nomination was the hostile takeover of the Republican party and a resounding repudiation of the failed leadership of both parties, whose policies have brought America to the brink of financial collapse and endangered our national security.



Stone outlines how Trump skillfully ran as the anti-open borders candidate as well as a supporter of American sovereignty, and how he used the globalist trade deals like NAFTA to win more than three of ten Bernie Sanders supporters. The veteran adviser to Nixon, Reagan, and Trump charts the rise of the alt-conservative media and the end of the mainstream media's monopoly on voters. This is an insider's view that includes an examination of opposition research into Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton's crimes; the struggle by the Republican establishment to stop Trump; and how Republicans underestimated him. Stone chronicles Trump's triumph in three debates where he skillfully lowered expectation levels but skewered Mrs. Clinton for the corruption of the Clinton Foundation, her mishandling of government email, and her incompetence as Secretary of State.



Stone gives us the inside word on Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, Clinton's campaign chief John Podesta, Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner, "Carlos Danger," Doug Band, Jeffrey Epstein, and the efforts to hide the former first lady's infirmities and health problems. Stone dissects the phony narrative that Trump was in cahoots with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin or that the emails released by WikiLeaks came from the Russians.





A grizzled political veteran of ten Republican presidential campaigns, Stone explains how Trump's election has averted near certain war with Russia over Syria and the rejection of neocon policies of the Obama/Clinton Administration.



[The Making of the President 2016](http://stonecoldtruth.com/product/the-making-of-the-president-2016-how-donald-trump-orchestrated-a-revolution/) reveals how Trump brilliantly picked at Hillary Clinton's weaknesses, particularly her reputation as a crooked insider, and ignited the passions of out-of-work white men and women from the Rust Belt and beyond, at a time when millions of Americans desperately wanted change. Stone also enumerates how and why the mainstream media got it so wrong, including how the polls were loaded and completely misunderstood who would vote.



Stone's analysis is akin to Theodore H. White's seminal book The Making of the President 1960. It is both a sweeping study of the trends that elected Trump as well as the war stories of a hard-bitten political survivor who Trump once called "one tough cookie."



Roger Stone is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Man Who Killed Kennedy. He is a legendary American political consultant and strategist who played a key role in the election of Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush. He was also instrumental in the 2000 Florida recount responsible for the election of George W. Bush.



Praise for The Man Who Killed Kennedy



"Any serious student of politics or history should read Roger Stone's stunning new book The Man Who Killed Kennedy." ÂÂJudge Andrew P. Napolitano



"Stone's evidence is compelling and fascinating." ÂÂDick Morris, political author, commentator, and consultant



Praise for Nixon's Secrets: The Rise, Fall, and Untold Truth about the President, Watergate, and the Pardon



"I knew Nixon in the late 80s. I met him in George Steinbrenner's box at Yankee Stadium. Roger Stone nails it. He really understands Nixon." ÂÂDonald J. Trump, president of the Trump Organization



"Roger Stone tells the unvarnished truth about Tricky Dick, the Bay of Pigs, the JFK assassination, Watergate, and the secret deal with Gerald Ford for a pardon." ÂÂGovernor Jesse Ventura



[The Making of the President 2016:](http://stonecoldtruth.com/product/the-making-of-the-president-2016-how-donald-trump-orchestrated-a-revolution/) How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution by Roger Stone| Skyhorse Publishing hardcover, also available as an eBook | On Sale: January 17, 2017| ISBN: 978-1-5107-2692-5| $29.99



[http://stonecoldtruth.com/product/the-making-of-th...](http://stonecoldtruth.com/product/the-making-of-the-president-2016-how-donald-trump-orchestrated-a-revolution/)





