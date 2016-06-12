       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Retailer Applauds FDAâs Proposal on Indoor Tanning Bed Restrictions

One retailer applauds the FDA for a proposal that would make consumers aware of risks from indoor tanning beds.

(firmenpresse) - The FDA has proposed changes for the indoor tanning industry that will help reduce the rate of cancer for consumers. The proposal states that customers of indoor tanning salons would be required to sign a waiver every six months that acknowledges the risks of tanning beds, and would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to use the facilities. This comes a few years after a 10 percent tax was added to the tanning services in recent years. Many tanning salon owners are upset over the rules, saying that itÂÂs government overreach, but one retailer says heÂÂs hopeful it will help get the word out about the dangers of tanning beds.

ÂÂItÂÂs a step in the right direction,ÂÂ says a spokesman from MJH Innovations, a retailer that sells affordably priced quality products, including [airbrush tanning kits](https://www.amazon.com/Viatek-IBod-Airbrush-Tanning-Personal/dp/B01LXCPLHV/ref=sr_1_4?s=arts-crafts&ie=UTF8&qid=1479364007&sr=1-4&keywords=home+tanning) that can be used from home. ÂÂThe fact is that when people under the age of 35 use indoor tanning beds, their risk of melanoma goes up by 75 percent. ItÂÂs risky behavior, and especially the young need to be made aware of it.ÂÂ

The Skin Cancer Foundation is also in agreement with the proposal, saying that it commends the FDA for ÂÂtaking this critical step in skin cancer prevention.ÂÂ The Skin Cancer Foundation has been sounding the alarm about the hazards of indoor tanning beds for more than 30 years, and says that these new rules could potentially save thousands of lives each year.

ÂÂLuckily, there are alternatives,ÂÂ says the spokesman. ÂÂThese days, people can get a professional looking tan from the comfort of their own home. And the [at-home tanning kits](https://www.amazon.com/Viatek-IBod-Airbrush-Tanning-Personal/dp/B01LXCPLHV/ref=sr_1_4?s=arts-crafts&ie=UTF8&qid=1479364007&sr=1-4&keywords=home+tanning) wonÂÂt put them at risk for cancer. ItÂÂs a win-win.ÂÂ



About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peopleÂÂs lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnÂÂt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime.



Denver, CO
