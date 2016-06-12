Baby Shower Ideas Trends & Inspirations Cheap Gifts For Guests Site Launched

Cutest Baby Showers has launched a new website specializing in baby shower planning ideas. The site provides ideas for games, food, themes and favors and has free printable supplies to download.

(firmenpresse) - A new website, Cutest Baby Showers, has launched. The site specializes in helping people plan and throw baby showers and is full of ideas for themes, favors, games, cakes and menus plus there are free baby shower printable supplies available.



Cutest Baby Showers was started in 2005 by a woman named Amy who had young daughters and wanted to find a career that combined her passions with being able to spend time with her family. Amy has spent many hours making sure the website is full of the latest trends and ideas to help people plan baby showers.



One of the most important steps of planning a baby shower is picking a theme and the website has over 50 popular theme ideas to peruse. The website notes a favorite theme of theirs is the ÂÂShowered With LoveÂÂ umbrella theme and shows many pictures with different table settings and decoration ideas. There is also a pictorial guide to crafting candy filled umbrella party favors and free printable umbrella themed bottle labels and raindrop templates.



There is a menu section on the website to help people plan food options at their parties and includes cakes, punch, snacks and desserts. The cutest cakes sub-category has over 100 pictures of cake ideas to fit all themes that include Stork, princess, teddy bear and jungle cakes to name a few. There is a link for visitors to the site to submit a photo of their own baby shower cakes and there are also step by step tutorials and recipes for cakes and frosting.



Many free printable items can be found on the site and cover all aspects of a baby shower, including the planning stages. There are game packs, invitations, checklists, favor tags and an e-book. The e-book condenses the best of Cutest Baby Showers in to the book and has selected the most requested and popular ideas with links to the free printable items.



A popular past time at baby showers is party games and the site offers many ideas for party planners wishing to include a game or two. The top four games listed on the website also link to free printable games cards and instructions. These games include Baby Shower Trivia, Baby Shower Bingo and The Price is Right Baby Shower Game.





Cutest Baby Shower Ideas

