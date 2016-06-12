Comedy Music Clothing Caps T-shirts Bandanas Bags Blankets Aprons Site Launched

A new musical online store has launched offering a range of items including t-shirts, hats and accessories. Products at Music Reading Savant come with a 60 day money back guarantee.

(firmenpresse) - Music Reading Savant, an online music store, has released a range of music inspired accessories for fans of musical instruments and those who are learning to play. Created by Teresa Rose, a passionate music teacher, it offers a wide range of items, including t-shirts and accessories.



More information can be found on the Music Reading Savant website at: http://MusicReadingSavantStore.com.



The site explains that Teresa Rose prides herself on creating products in order to share the love of music with other people. She also likes to help other musicpreneurs to get notices and get their products out in front of customers.



A private music instructor with a BM and MM in music education, Teresa is driven by her love of music, and hopes to inspire others along their music journey. The Music Reading Savant store was created to include products that will support customers along their journey and help to brighten their day.



To this end, products on the store include items that are a mixture of humorous pieces and hard to find products that can improve musical learning and take customers' play to the next level.



Some of the most popular items on the site include musical instruments like drumsticks and recorders, as well as comical clothing items like t-shirts with the slogan 'Friends don't let friends clap on 1 and 3.'



Products are broken down into categories to make them easier to find, so visitors to the site can browse through the range and discover the best items to suit their needs. Categories include men's and women's t-shirts, dog bandanas, blankets and aprons, and bags. Other items include hats and accessories.



There is a 60 day money back guarantee on every product in the store, so customers not entirely happy with the products they see can get their money back with no questions asked.





More information:

http://MusicReadingSavantStore.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Music Reading Savant

http://MusicReadingSavantStore.com

PressRelease by

Music Reading Savant

Date: 12/06/2016 - 05:18

Language: English

News-ID 510969

Character count: 2090

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Music Reading Savant

Ansprechpartner: Teresa

Stadt: Cedar Falls



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 05/12/2016



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease