Regina Plumbing & Heating Services 24/7 Emergency Repairs Site Launched

Bruke Plumbing and Heating, contactable on 306-591-1001, have launched a new website. They offer 24/7 emergency repair call out and also provide plumbing, air conditioning and furnace services.

(firmenpresse) - Regina based plumbers, Bruke Plumbing and Heating, have launched a new website. Bruke Plumbing and Heating specialize in providing furnace, air conditioning and water heater services. They offer all plumbing services from installation to emergency repairs.



For more information please visit: http://brukeplumbing.com.



Bruke Plumbing and Heating have been serving customers in the Regina area of Saskatchewan for more than 15 years. They provide professional technicians who are trained in the latest installation techniques, diagnostics and repair procedures.They explain that they offer straight forward and up front pricing so the customer always knows the complete price.



The site states that they work with the best brands and equipment to provide the best systems for customers budgets and offer warranties for their customers peace of mind.They say that customers can be sure that their installation or repair will be completed correctly or it will be free of charge.



The company offers complete plumbing repair services and 24/7 emergency cover.



The services include repairs to leaking faucets, sinks, pipes and toilets, replacement of toilets and sinks and address the loss of hot water in showers and baths. They also cover water tanks, water softeners, air conditioning, furnaces gasline installs.



The winter climate in western Canada makes it imperative to have a reliable heating system and Bruke Plumbing and Heating state that they offer furnaces that are reliable and affordable. By installing a new energy efficient furnace customer can save money and ensure a fully functioning system for winter. They also carry out repairs, HVAC services and maintenance.



The site explains that finding the right air conditioning system requires more than a customer walking into a store and picking one out. Their certified technicians are on hand to help their customers determine the best unit for their needs and home.





Bruke Plumbing and Heating also offer installation on all types of water heaters available including gas, electric and tankless heaters. They can also service and repair all makes and models of customers existing water heaters and provide expert diagnostics.





More information:

http://brukeplumbing.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Bruke Plumbing and Heating

http://brukeplumbing.com

PressRelease by

Bruke Plumbing and Heating

Date: 12/06/2016 - 05:21

Language: English

News-ID 510970

Character count: 2480

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bruke Plumbing and Heating

Ansprechpartner: Chad

Stadt: Regina



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 05/12/2016



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease