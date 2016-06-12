UC1: The First Portable Photocatalytic Air Purifier and Odor Neutralizer

UC1 is the first portable photocatalytic air purifier and odor neutralizer which you can take to any place and breathe absolutely clean air.

December 6, 2016: The air we inhale decides the quality of our life. This is where photocatalytic air purifier comes into use and opts for the best air purifier with advanced funtions. The demand for photocatalytic air purifiers has been expanding with time. UC1 is the first portable photocatalytic air purifier and odor neutralizer which you can take to any place and breathe completely clean air.



This is not HEPA filter air purifier but they use new photocatalytic technique which decomposes the unsafe components into harmless components carbon dioxide and water. They also put inside UVC sterilizer by disinfection method, 13600 mAh powerbank which can charge two devices together and Qi (standard) wireless charger.



For people who suffer from asthma and allergies, this air purifier act as another weapon in the fight for cleaner air and better health. UC1 photocatalytic air purifier can purify up to 99% all pollutions. It is a technological wonder for indoor air purification. This air purifier is greatly effective in eliminating minute particles and microorganisms.



There is a UV sanitizing lamp inside the purifier which kills germs and enlightens contaminants. It additionally serves as a lamp so you can illuminate surfaces and see biological fluids. UC1 photocatalytic air purifier have promoted the truth that air purifier is a fundamental need of today and not a luxury that people could overlook, especially when personal health is a concern. Feel safe and live healthy with UC1 photocatalytic air purifier and odor neutralizer which ensure fresh air with every breath.



UC1 is the first personal photocatalytic air purifier and odor neutralizer which remove dirt and minute particulates from air, in order to make it breathable. Find more information at http://cleaner-uc1.launchrock.com/



http://cleaner-uc1.launchrock.com/



