3D Cat FaceT-Shirt Hoodies Neon Tie Dye Sweatshirts Necklaces & Mugs Launched

iCatShop.com, an online retailer of cat themed items, has launched a limited edition 3D cat t-shirt. The site also stocks a range of cat t-shirts, hoodies, accessories and home wear.

(firmenpresse) - Online retailer, iCatShop.com, have launched a new limited edition 3D cat t-shirt. The site also stocks cat themed t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and accessories in assorted fabrics, colors and fits.



For more information please visit: https://icatshop.com/products/3dcats.



The site explains that the founders of iCatShop.com are passionate cat lovers who came together to start this online shop to serve and create a community of fellow cat lovers. They provide unique and high quality cat products that come with a satisfaction guarantee or customers can have a full refund within 30 days.



The limited edition 3D cat t-shirt is a black, 100% cotton t-shirt and has a black and neon cat face print on the front. The t-shirt is in a roomy unisex fit and has double needle neck, sleeves and hem. It also comes in two other styles, which are a racerback vest and pullover hoodie. All styles are available in six different sizes from XS to 2XL.



The same print is also available on other t-shirt styles and colors including a neon tie dye t-shirt and a long sleeve color block shirt. Another print available is the rainbow fat cat design which is a multi-colored, stylized cat face.



The site provides a range of cat accessories with the previously mentioned cat prints on them. The range covers pet tags, home wear, jewelry, phone cases and clothing accessories.



For the home there is a cat face coaster that comes in eight different colors and there is also an 11oz mug with the same design. The mug is white gloss ceramic and is dishwasher and microwave safe.



Wearable accessories include a necklace that has a square or circular cat face pendant in eight colors and a beanie hat with the rainbow fat cat design. For pets there is either a round or heart shape tag with the cat face design and is aluminum and perfect for engraving.



ICatShop.com are constantly on the look out for new and exciting products to add to their range of products for the cat loving community. They welcome any ideas from customers about the products they would like to see stocked.





