Loughborough Indian Takeaway & Curry Restaurant Food Takeout Services Launched

Paradise Fish & Chips announced its Indian takeaway services, available for orders at 01509 324-818, drawing on an authentic Indian cuisine menu prepared by seasoned chefs with Indian roots to ensure a genuine Indian food experience ready for takeout quickly, affordably and stress-free in Loughborough.

More information is available at [http://paradise-indiantakeaway.com](http://paradise-indiantakeaway.com/).



The Paradise Fish & Chips is a highly popular restaurant drawing on seasoned chefs and Indian roots to deliver the most genuine and authentic Indian dishes prepared fresh on the spot with traditional methods for the Indian food aficionados looking for the best food and the fastest, friendliest service in the Loughborough area.



The Indian food specialists have now announced the launch of its convenient Indian takeaway services drawing on its unique knowledge and experience with Indian cuisine and its intricacies to deliver a broad menu of genuine Indian take-out meals and dishes with authentic spices, chutneys and recipes from all regions of India to provide an option for every taste.



The Paradise Indian takeaway menu features a broad selection of curries, meats, veggies and deserts prepared in a traditional galley kitchen, including the best-selling and highly popular ÂÂCurry In A HurryÂÂ special, ready for takeout in a timely, affordable and stress-free manner out of its conveniently located takeout joint near the main train station at 18 Nottingham Rdt., Loughborough, Leicestershire, UK.



The Paradise Indian takeaway orders and more information on its acclaimed, comprehensive and authentic Indian food menu can be requested at 01509 324-818 or through the website link provided above along with details on its proven track record delivering the most genuine Indian dishes with a friendly, timely and hassle-free service, supported by a wide range of client reviews and testimonials.



The Paradise Fish & Chips team explains that ÂÂParadise is the number one, the new provider of Indian takeout food in Loughborough. Our world-class takeaway services are designed for those who want excellent service and quality fast, all wrapped into one location. This is an Indian takeaway with a unique twist. We prepare our take-out dishes with an emphasis on fine dining at home and quality authentic Indian food while remaining quick with our service.ÂÂ

Nova Marketing

