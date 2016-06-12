New Website reveals info on re roofing and the cost to replace a roof-Gold Coast

The firm realizes that buildings are assets and long term investments that need to be handled with the utmost care. Their services reflect their amazing work ethic and value addition.

(firmenpresse) - December 6, 2016- Roofing Services Gold Coast is a firm operating in Gold Coast, Australia. The firm provides quality roofing solutions to residences and commercial buildings in the area. In an attempt to introduce more transparency and to give their customers a better access to and understanding of their services, Roofing Services Gold Coast have launched a new website.



Roofing Services Gold Coast holds an excellent reputation with their existing residential and [commercial clients](http://roofingservicesgoldcoast.com/commercial-roofing/). One such client Alan C shares his experience: ÂÂThey have always completed their projects on time, every time with no defects and no LTI free record. I would strongly recommend Andre and his team for any project small or large as they have good workmanship and great results. We continue to use them ourselves".



The staff at Roofing Services Gold Coast is in a constant state of training and are updated with the latest technologies introduced in the roofing business. The firm prides itself on offering solutions that are actually needed by the customers. The need is determined via inspection and detailed communication with the client. Roofing Services Gold Coast are fully insured and have been around for some years now. They bring experience and quality to the table to ensure that each job done is perfect.



"They are contracted to our company to install new roofing. Andre is punctual, reliable and a good honest worker and his work is of a high quality. We have no hesitation in recommending them to potential clients". -David O, A regular client.



The business is owner operated and enjoys a culture of delivering quality in an efficient way. Materials used are top quality and in accordance with the need of the job.



To know more about [Roofing Services](http://roofingservicesgoldcoast.com/residential-roofing/) Gold Coast including cost to replace roof and re roofing, Please visit: http://roofingservicesgoldcoast.com/





