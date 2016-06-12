Rapsodo Partners With Protee United for the Latest Golf Simulation Innovation

Take the fun to another level with new affordable golf simulation technology that allows you to play 18-holes from the comfort of your own home

(firmenpresse) - FISHERS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Partnering with , the leading golf simulators company, today announced the launch of - The Golf Club Game (TGC) Golf Simulator Kit. Golf fans can now play the award-winning video game using real golf clubs and balls to experience a highly realistic in-game simulation of their swing and ball flight from the comfort of their own home for an affordable price.

"Rain storms, time constraints, greens fees and tee time availability are a few challenges most golfers know all too well. Playing TGC with R-Motion Golf makes year-round golf a convenient reality for anyone," said Batuhan Okur, founder and managing director of Rapsodo. "We're excited to be able to leverage Rapsodo's strengths in developing tracking technologies to make the game of golf more accessible to everyone with fun, affordable and highly accurate simulated gameplay. R-Motion Golf's personalization and accuracy are sure to enhance the players' experience with the game."

Dennis van Drie, president of ProTee United, added, "Our new partnership with Rapsodo will allow every golfer worldwide to immerse themselves further than ever before into the best golf simulation game ever made, using one of the most technically advanced golf simulation methods on the market."

Until now, TGC for golf simulators was playable only with upscale sensors and camera systems. R-Motion Golf is changing the game with a compact, state-of-the-art golf swing tracker that sits at the base of the club grip and serves as an advanced game controller. This tracking device translates a player's swing mechanics and ball impact data into an incredibly realistic simulated golf shot within the game. Weighing in at less than half an ounce, it's designed to have zero impact on a player's swing.

Priced at just $299 USD, R-Motion Golf offers a low cost, low maintenance and high quality alternative to competing golf simulation systems. The kit includes one golf swing tracking unit with a 4-hour battery life, four club attachments, a Bluetooth USB dongle and TGC golf simulation software, complete with 15 beautiful courses and one driving range.

To get started, players simply download the TGC software and insert the Bluetooth dongle into their PC to connect it to the R-Motion Golf swing tracker. Four clubs can be pre-equipped with the provided club attachments so that players can easily slide the tracker onto their club of choice and quickly move it between clubs. Aiming the clubface at the virtual target line onscreen and squaring it to the golf ball for roughly one second before taking a backswing will automatically initiate swing tracking for each shot.

R-Motion Golf - The Golf Club Game Simulator Kit was based on the original TGC, an award winning golf simulator video game by , originally released on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC Windows platforms in 2014. Since then, the game has been widely acclaimed as one of the most realistic and technically advanced golf games for its stunning visual presentation, authenticity, and in-depth course design feature that allows users to build new courses and share them with other players online.

"ProTee United is a long-term valued partner of HB Studios. The ongoing evolution of their technology and their partnership with Rapsodo is exciting for everyone involved,"said Alan Bunker, CEO of HB Studios. "We're extremely proud to have our very own The Golf Club game software behind the great strides ProTee United and Rapsodo are making in bringing affordable golf simulation to players everywhere."

R-Motion Golf will debut at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Booth #1889 and #1989.

More information about R-Motion Golf can be found at .

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed under SkyTrak. With several patents pending, the company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sports training and simulation technologies, and is thrilled to extend its expertise into entertainement and gaming solutions. More information about Rapsodo and its products can be found at: .

ProTee United B.V. is a Dutch golf company specialized in developing, manufacturing and worldwide distributing of Indoor Golf Simulator products for entertainment, commercial, professional and private use. More information about ProTee United and its products can be found at .

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, HB Studios is an electronic entertainment software company that specializes in creating console, mobile, handheld and PC games. To date, HB has shipped 43 titles, selling over 23 million units, and contributed to 20 others. More information about HB Studios and its products can be found at: .

