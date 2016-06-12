       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
boberdoo Launches Facebook Lead Ad Integration In Its Lead Distribution Software

boberdoo.com launched an integration with Facebook Lead Ads on Tuesday that allows lead generation companies to automatically route and sell leads generated via Facebook Lead Ads forms.

(firmenpresse) - boberdoo.com, the leading provider of lead distribution software, ping post technology and call routing systems for the lead generation industry launched an integration with Facebook Lead Ads on Tuesday that allows lead generation companies to automatically route and sell leads generated via Facebook Lead Ads forms.

Facebook launched its Lead Ads platform in 2016 as an additional feature built into the Facebook Ads Manager. With Facebook Lead Ads, advertisers have the ability to display a lead generation form to any Facebook users that click on the advertisers Facebook ad instead of redirecting the user to a separate landing page.

Until now, lead generation companies could not automatically insert leads generated via Facebook Lead Ads into their lead distribution software, through which the leads are automatically segmented, sold and routed to the lead companys network of buyers in real-time.

This industry is all about finding new opportunities and ways to generate leads, said Scott Hettman, sales and marketing manager at boberdoo.com. Facebook Lead Ads provide an efficient platform for companies marketing online, so we wanted to help our clients take advantage of this opportunity.

boberdoos Facebook Lead Ad integration allows users to map the fields used in the advertisers Facebook Lead Ad form to the fields used for any lead vertical in the boberdoo users lead distribution system. This allows Facebook leads to seamlessly enter the boberdoo lead distribution system, sell to an eligible lead buyer and route to the buyer in real-time.

Were constantly looking for new ways to innovate the lead industry and make life just a little bit easier for online marketers, said Hettman.

About boberdoo.com

boberdoo has been innovating and improving the lead generation industry since 2001. boberdoos lead distribution software continues to help traditional lead generation companies, digital marketing firms, media and advertising agencies and advanced publishers automate their entire lead businesses. boberdoo also provides ping post, call routing and outbound marketing technology in its out-of-the-box solution. For more information, please visit www.boberdoo.com



Contact:
Scott Hettman
boberdoo.com
Address: 747 N Lasalle St, Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60654
Phone: 800-776-5646



More information:
http://https://www.boberdoo.com



Date: 12/06/2016 - 06:57
Language: English
News-ID 510982
Character count: 2638
