Does Your Kids' Nanny have a Criminal Record?

As parents, we all want to know whether the people who come into contact with our children are safe.

(firmenpresse) - As parents, we all want to know whether the people who come into contact with our children are safe. But sometimes it can be hard to know whether they are or not. With so many people now with a criminal record, its more important than ever, just for peace of mind, to make sure that your nanny isnt a threat to your kids.



Fortunately, USArrestSearch.org offers a solution. Essentially, the site provides a tool that parents can use to search US arrest records to find out whether the people taking care of their children have a criminal history. Thanks to the sites intuitive interface, its never been easier to find out whether they are heroes or villains.



What Type Of Data Are Available?



The primary purpose of the US ArrestSearch website is to provide visitors with a tool that allows them to perform their own criminal background checks. Because information of this nature is sensitive, each state has its own laws governing its use. Thus, the US ArrestSearch website provides search facilities that are appropriate for their particular jurisdiction.



For a small fee, users can access two main types of report on the people looking after their children. The first, and probably the most interesting for worried parents, are reports that use criminal data. These reports provide information an individuals criminal record, the charges filed against them, any plea bargains they agreed to, their court records, jail records, outstanding warrants and parole details. The second type of report relates to civil data. These might be things like marriage records, divorce records, where a person lived in the past, their various aliases and so on. The company says that the details revealed in the reports are highly accurate and updated. All searches, without exception, remain fully confidential. As a result, your nanny will never know that you checked up on them.



The data US ArrestSearch uses is derived from a variety of public and private sources. These databases are regularly updated to ensure accuracy, although the firm notes that they are not responsible for the maintenance of the databases themselves; thats the job of US government agencies.





Locating Sex Offers



The reason that US ArrestSearch can provide these data is thanks to the law in the US. More than any other country in the world, the United States values freedom of information. Thanks to the 1966 Freedom of Information Act, the government has a duty to provide members of the public criminal and civil documents upon demand.



When it comes to sex offenders, the US Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act forces anybody with a criminal record for a sexual offense to sign the registry. As a result, parents can search their states sex offender registry to see whether their nanny is a potential danger to their child.



About US ArrestSearch



The people behind the US ArrestSearch tool believe that the right information gives people the power to stay out of harms way. As a result, they are committed to providing individuals with the information they need to keep themselves and their children safe.



On the site, youll find a search bar that allows you to search for an individuals criminal record report by name.



Contact:

Kenneth Hill

US ArrestSearch

Address: P.O. Box 990043 Boston, MA 02199

Telephone: (800) 791-1427

Email: info(at)usarrestsearch.org

Website: https://www.usarrestsearch.org/





More information:

http://https://www.usarrestsearch.org



PressRelease by

US ArrestSearch

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 07:21

Language: English

News-ID 510984

Character count: 3709

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: US ArrestSearch



Meldungsart: Finanzinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 89



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease