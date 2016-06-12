MarketCrest releases advice shared with local entrepreneurs and startups

MarketCrest, a McKinney, TX based marketing firm operates in five states and mentors local business leaders on current marketing imperatives.

(firmenpresse) - MarketCrest, a McKinney, TX based marketing firm operates in five states and mentors local business leaders on current marketing imperatives. Managing Director, Scott Berry recently met with members of the co-working and start-up incubator, The Werx to discuss how business owners are using the Internet to grow their businesses rapidly. Berry reminded the group that some business mistakes are more costly than others, and in the online/digital world of marketing, there are at least 10 marketing mistakes that businesses simply cannot afford to make



Years of consulting engagements have given Berry the opportunity to observe a surprisingly large number of small businesses ($100 million a year in revenue and below) making similar mistakes with their marketing and sales programs.



The group was particularly interested in knowing more about why companies tend to overlook the process of formalizing their annual sales and marketing strategies and how to overcome this tendency in their own companies.



Berry stated, You would expect that certain companies would have invested the time to create at least a basic sales or marketing plan and commit it to writing .but its all too common to see business leaders skip this critical step. How can you get the team to focus on the specific challenges associated with securing growth, when there is no tool to get people on the same page?



And its not just a failure to establish thoughtful and specific annual goals that are costing business owners the ability to reach revenue projections. Often executive leadership and middle management will forgo opportunities to engage with their B2B prospects or B2C consumers with proven tactics such as email marketing.



Email Marketing can be one of the most powerful tactics in the marketers tool kit. It is targeted, inexpensive and proven to build engagement and drive website traffic. It simply gets overlooked. Stated Berry.



To read a summary of the coaching session and learn the remaining marketing mistakes your business cannot afford to make in 2017, visit the MarketCrestmarketing learning center and blog





