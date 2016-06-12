ProPhotonix expands European sales team to Increase its product sales

(firmenpresse) - SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- (OTC PINK: STKR) (LSE: PPIX) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces the expansion of its European sales organization with three new Regional Sales Manager appointments.

Ad Fens takes over responsibility for sales in Benelux and North Western Germany. He has 30+ years' sales management and business development experience, most recently as European sales manager with Dr. Hönle AG selling UV equipment to end users in the coatings, adhesives and printing industries.

Michael Witte has 10+ years' experience in both technical and sales management roles, most recently with LAP GmbH Lasers where he was responsible for product and sales management of laser systems into industrial and medical applications. He assumes responsibility for the Nordics, North and East Germany and the Baltics.

Michael Roessler joins from Keyence where he was a senior sales manager. He has 15+ years' sales and business development experience and will cover Southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome these three talented individuals to the ProPhotonix team each of whom brings a variety of valuable experience in the fields of lasers, LEDs, UV and OEM sales," commented David McGuinness, Director of Sales - EMEA.

Tim Losik, CEO of ProPhotonix, stated - "Expanding our European sales team is a significant investment in our future revenue growth. We operate as a lean, cost conscious organization and expect this initiative will provide deep regional sales coverage and growing revenue from the second half of 2017 and beyond. Our intention is to also expand the North American sales team in the first half of 2017."

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at .

This information is provided by RNS



The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ProPhotonix Limited



Tel: +1 603 893 8778

Tim Losik

President and CEO





Stockdale Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100

Tom Griffiths and David Coaten

Nominated Adviser and Broker

PressRelease by

ProPhotonix Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 510988

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ProPhotonix Limited

Stadt: SALEM, NH





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease