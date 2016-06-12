MorphoSys Presents Updated Clinical Data for Blood Cancer Candidate MOR208 in NHL and CLL at ASH 2016 Conference:

MorphoSys Presents Updated Clinical Data for Blood Cancer Candidate MOR208 in

NHL and CLL at ASH 2016 Conference:

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced

today the presentation of updated safety and efficacy data from two ongoing

phase 2 clinical studies evaluating MOR208, an Fc-modified investigational

antibody targeting CD19, in patients with advanced B-cell malignancies, at the

58th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego,

California/USA.



Continued long-lasting responses of more than 26 months reported in patients

with relapsed/refractory NHL in a phase 2a trial with MOR208 monotherapy



An oral presentation reported data from a phase 2a study evaluating single-agent

MOR208 in 92 patients with various subtypes of relapsed or refractory non-

Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL),

follicular lymphoma (FL) and other indolent NHL (iNHL). Results were consistent

with prior updates from the study, reflecting in particular a continuation of

long-lasting responses of more than 26 months.



"Patients with NHL, who are refractory or show relapse after previous anti-CD20-

based therapies, have limited treatment alternatives and usually a very poor

prognosis. These updated results illustrate our ongoing efforts to develop

MOR208 as a potential new CD19-based antibody therapy for patients suffering

from B-cell malignancies, including DLBCL, in phase 2 studies in combination

with other cancer drugs," said Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer

of MorphoSys AG.



At the last cutoff date, June 3, 2016, three patients with DLBCL and six with

iNHL were in remission and on study treatment, with the longest responses in



both subgroups ongoing for more than 26 months. Of these nine patients, seven

showed complete responses and 2 experienced partial responses. The median

duration of response was 20.1 months for DLBCL and not yet reached for iNHL. The

overall response rate (ORR), based on complete responses (CR) and partial

responses (PR), was 36% in the DLBCL subgroup and 33% in iNHL patients (both

based on evaluable patients). Based on all patients with DLBCL and iNHL in the

study, the ORR was 26% and 29%, respectively. The progression free survival

(PFS) rate at 12 months was 39% in both subgroups. In addition to the patients

with an objective response (PR or CR), the majority of patients with stable

disease (SD) (5/6 DLBCL and 14/17 iNHL) had a reduction in target lesion size

(central assessment).



PFS was similar in patients with rituximab non-refractory versus rituximab

refractory tumors. Fifty-two patients (57%) in the study were classified as

having rituximab refractory disease. Of those, five of 24 patients (21%) with

DLBCL and five of 22 patients (23%) with iNHL responded to MOR208. Of the 10

responders with rituximab refractory disease, six had a response duration longer

than 10 months, two of which lasted for more than 26 months.



The most common adverse events were infusion-related reactions (IRRs) occurring

in 12% of the patients (11% of grade 1 or 2, 1% of grade 4) and neutropenia

occurring in 12% of patients (3% of grade 1 or 2, 9% of grade 3 or higher). No

treatment-related deaths were reported.



Number and title of the presentation

Abstract #623

Jurczak et al: Single-Agent MOR208 in Relapsed or Refractory (R-R) Non-Hodgkin's

Lymphoma (NHL): Results from Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Indolent

NHL Subgroups of a Phase IIa Study





Combination of MOR208 with lenalidomide and ibrutinib in CLL from phase 2

investigator-initiated trial



A second presentation is a poster from investigators at The Ohio State

University, who reported on an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) evaluating

MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in three cohorts of patients with

chronic lymphatic leukemia (CLL): previously untreated CLL patients,

relapsed/refractory CLL patients; and patients with Richter's Transformation.



The trial also included a 4th cohort of ibrutinib-treated CLL patients with

identified resistance mutations to ibrutinib in the tumors (molecular relapse)

but no confirmed clinical relapse where MOR208 was added to ibrutinib therapy.

Recent data have generally shown poor clinical outcomes in patients who relapse

after a therapy with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib and whose leukemia cells carry

a mutation in the BTK gene prior to relapse.



According to the data presented, 34 patients have been enrolled in the study so

far, 27 receiving MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide (11 of which in the

previously untreated cohort, 11 in the relapsed/refractory cohort, 5 in the

Richter's Transformation cohort) and 7 receiving MOR208 plus ibrutinib, with

patient accrual still ongoing.



Most frequent hematological adverse event over all cohorts were thrombocytopenia

in 47% of patients (9% grade 3 or higher) and neutropenia in 35% (21% grade 3 or

higher). There were no unexpected serious adverse events reported.



According to the abstract, in the group of CLL patients with ibrutinib-resistant

cells receiving MOR208 in addition to ibrutinib, four out of seven patients have

been on study for at least 3 cycles of 28 days each already, and no patient had

developed progressive disease at the time of abstract data cut-off. Preliminary

activity has been seen in all cohorts, including ibrutinib-resistant CLL

patients.



"There is a high unmet medical need for CLL patients, especially those showing

resistance to ibrutinib therapy," said Dr. Jennifer Woyach, Assistant Professor

of Internal Medicine at Ohio State University. "Therefore we added an additional

cohort to our ongoing CLL study to evaluate MOR208 in combination with ibrutinib

in order to investigate whether MOR208 could be a promising combination partner

in this setting. We are looking forward to the continuation of the trial and to

present further results going forward."





Number and title of the presentation

Abstract #4386

Woyach et al: Updated Results from a Phase II Study of the Fc Engineered CD19

Antibody MOR208 in Combination with Lenalidomide for Patients with Chronic

Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Richter's Transformation or Ibrutinib for

Patients with Ibrutinib-Resistant Clones





MorphoSys held an Investor & Analyst Event at the 2016 ASH Annual Meeting on

December 5, 2016, at 8:00pm PST (December 6, 2016: 4:00am GMT, 5:00am CET). Two

clinical investigators presented clinical data for MorphoSys's investigational

agents MOR208 and MOR202.

A replay and the presentation will be made available at

http://www.morphosys.com.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/359/18722





About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.





This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies, The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated,

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.





