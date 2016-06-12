MorphoSys Presents Updated Clinical Results for Anti-CD38 Antibody MOR202 at ASH 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

MorphoSys AG /

MorphoSys Presents Updated Clinical Results for Anti-CD38 Antibody MOR202 at ASH

2016

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Updated Results Include Clinical Response Rates from Ongoing Phase 1/2a Study

with MOR202 in Patients with Relapsed / Refractory Multiple Myeloma



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) presented

updated safety and efficacy data from an ongoing phase 1/2a clinical study

evaluating MOR202 alone and in combination with immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs)

lenalidomide (Len) and pomalidomide (Pom), plus dexamethasone (Dex), in heavily

pre-treated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). MOR202 is

an investigational human antibody targeting CD38. Data were presented during an

oral presentation at the 58th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual

Meeting in San Diego, California/USA.



"The results presented include updated data from higher dosing cohorts of MOR202

in combination with IMiDs, in patients being evaluable for efficacy and safety

assessment. In addition to the infusion time of 2 hours and the occurrence of

infusion-related reactions in only 7% of the patients, we are particularly

pleased with the responses seen in patients treated with MOR202 plus Len/Dex and

Pom/Dex", Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG,

commented. "We look forward to enrolling more patients in the highest dosing

cohorts of 16 mg/kg MOR202 in these combinations."



Patients treated with MOR202 in combination with Len/Dex had a median of 2 prior

regimens; 64% were refractory to their last therapy. In this arm of the trial,

91% of evaluable patients (10 out of 11) showed an objective response (defined

as either a complete response (CR) or a partial response (PR)) to MOR202 and



Len/Dex. Considering only patients in the highest dosing cohort of 16mg/kg

MOR202 plus Len, ORR (objective response rate) was 100%, with 7 out of 7

patients showing response to treatment.



In the group receiving MOR202 with Pom/Dex, patients had a median of 3 prior

therapies, all being refractory to their last therapy. In these heavily

pretreated patients, 57% (4 out of 7) showed a response, with two patients

achieving a complete remission (CR). In relapsed/refractory patients treated

with MOR202 alone, 29% (5 out of 17) showed an objective response.



Responses are ongoing in 16 of 19 patients, with the longest response ongoing

for more than 14 months. The median progression-free survival (PFS) of the

patients treated with MOR202 alone was 4.7 months; the median PFS for the

combination regimen has not yet been reached.



MOR202 was given as a 2-hour infusion up to the highest dose of 16 mg/kg.

Infusion-related reactions (IRRs) occurred in 7% of patients and were limited to

grade 1 or 2. The most frequent adverse events of grade 3 or higher were

lymphopenia, neutropenia and leukopenia. No unexpected safety signals were

observed. No treatment-related deaths were reported.



According to a biomarker analysis, CD38 molecules were preserved on bone marrow

plasma cells during MOR202 treatment, comparing values at baseline and at cycle

2 day 1.



Number und tittle of the presentation:

Abstract #1152

Raab et al: A Phase I/IIa Study of the CD38 Antibody MOR202 Alone and in

Combination with Pomalidomide or Lenalidomide in Patients with Relapsed or

Refractory Multiple Myeloma



MorphoSys held an Investor & Analyst Event at the 2016 ASH Annual Meeting on

December 5, 2016, at 8:00pm PST (December 6, 2016: 4:00am GMT, 5:00am CET). Two

clinical investigators presented clinical data for MorphoSys's investigational

agents MOR208 and MOR202.

A replay and the presentation will be made available at

http://www.morphosys.com.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/359/18722



About MOR202 and the ongoing phase 1/2a study in multiple myeloma

The investigational drug MOR202 is a fully human HuCAL antibody targeting CD38,

a highly expressed and validated target in multiple myeloma. Data are from an

ongoing clinical phase 1/2a, open-label, multi-center, dose-escalation study

conducted in several sites in Germany and Austria. The study is evaluating the

safety and preliminary efficacy of MOR202 alone and in combination with the

immunomodulatory drugs pomalidomide (Pom) and lenalidomide (Len) plus

dexamethasone (Dex) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The

primary endpoints of the trial are the safety, tolerability and recommended dose

of MOR202 alone and in combination with the IMiDs. Secondary outcome measures

are pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy based on overall response rate,

duration of response, time-to-progression, and progression-free survival.



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies, The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated,

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.





For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com









Media Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2061922/773445.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.morphosys.com



PressRelease by

MorphoSys AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 510993

Character count: 7888

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MorphoSys AG

Stadt: Martinsried / Munich





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease