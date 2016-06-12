(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ABN AMRO has reached an agreement with LGT on the sale of its private banking
operations in Asia and the Middle East
In line with the strategic update as announced on 16 November 2016, ABN AMRO has
decided to sell its private banking operations in Asia and the Middle East to
LGT. LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group.
Jeroen Rijpkema, CEO of ABN AMRO Private Banking International said: 'Private
banking is a core activity of ABN AMRO. After a strategic review, we have
decided to focus on further strengthening and growing our private banking
activities in Northwest Europe. The transfer of our private banking business in
Asia and the Middle East is the logical next step in implementing this strategy.
We are happy to have found in LGT a strong and solid partner to ensure
continuity of service in the best interest of our clients and staff involved'.
ABN AMRO Private Banking manages around USD 20 billion (EUR 18.5 billion) of
client assets in Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai, representing about 10% of ABN
AMRO Private Banking client assets worldwide. The transaction is subject to
approvals from the relevant authorities and closing is expected in Q2 2017. ABN
AMRO expects to realise a substantial book gain.
In the region, ABN AMRO will continue to offer financial services to its
Corporate Banking clients active in amongst others Energy, Commodities &
Transportation, the Diamond & Jewellery sector and Clearing.
ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Brigitte Seegers, Press Officer Anton Groenevelt, Investor Relations
Officer
Brigitte.seegers(at)nl.abnamro.com investorrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com
+31 6 30859888 +31 20 6282282
Press Release ABN AMRO has reached agreement with LGT :
http://hugin.info/172722/R/2062063/773513.pdf
More information:
http://www.abnamro.com
Date: 12/06/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 510994
Character count: 2467
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ABN AMRO
Stadt: Amsterdam
Number of hits: 67
