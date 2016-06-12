Gemalto's Device Management boosts LTE adoption and usage

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Amsterdam, December 6, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, announces the latest version of its LinqUs Device

Management solution, designed to help mobile operators provide subscribers with

a seamless journey to LTE. It now offers operators real-time identification and

automatic over-the-air configuration of their subscribers' 4G devices and

instant promotion of targeted tariff plans and offers. Key benefits include

increased 4G adoption and usage by customers, faster return on investment in LTE

networks, and improved subscriber retention. The proven Gemalto platform already

manages close to one billion devices worldwide.



This latest Device Management version reflects the increasing popularity of LTE-

capable devices, which are expected to account for 72% of global smartphone

shipments by 2020(1). It meets the operators growing need to focus on customer

migration to higher value LTE plans. The solution provides real-time insight and

analysis of subscriber devices and data usage, and ensures an effective LTE

adoption through improved personalized offers, loyalty programs and quality of

experience (QoE). The capability to detect the LTE frequency bands supported by

devices helps operators to tackle the complexity of the LTE band fragmentation,

thus ensuring usage uptake via promotion to the right device and user. This new

release also addresses the multi-SIM devices phenomenon: it can identify such

devices and build loyalty campaigns to incentivize subscribers to stay on the

operator network.



"The latest incarnation of Gemalto's Device Management will foster an even

better instant customer intimacy. It delivers the user intelligence and

analytics needed to enhance subscriber 4G experience, build revenue, address

device fragmentation and strengthen loyalty," said David Buhan, Senior Vice



President for Mobile Subscriber Services at Gemalto. "As operators continue

their quest for ever greater speed and capacity, Gemalto is equally committed to

a roadmap that embraces 4.5G and beyond."



Sources:

1. CCS Insight - Market Forecast, Mobile Phones, Worldwide, 2016-2020





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.





Gemalto media contacts:



Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com







Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2061737/773337.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 510995

Character count: 4797

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease