Gemalto's Device Management boosts LTE adoption and usage

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, December 6, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, announces the latest version of its LinqUs Device
Management solution, designed to help mobile operators provide subscribers with
a seamless journey to LTE. It now offers operators real-time identification and
automatic over-the-air configuration of their subscribers' 4G devices and
instant promotion of targeted tariff plans and offers. Key benefits include
increased 4G adoption and usage by customers, faster return on investment in LTE
networks, and improved subscriber retention. The proven Gemalto platform already
manages close to one billion devices worldwide.
This latest Device Management version reflects the increasing popularity of LTE-
capable devices, which are expected to account for 72% of global smartphone
shipments by 2020(1). It meets the operators growing need to focus on customer
migration to higher value LTE plans. The solution provides real-time insight and
analysis of subscriber devices and data usage, and ensures an effective LTE
adoption through improved personalized offers, loyalty programs and quality of
experience (QoE). The capability to detect the LTE frequency bands supported by
devices helps operators to tackle the complexity of the LTE band fragmentation,
thus ensuring usage uptake via promotion to the right device and user. This new
release also addresses the multi-SIM devices phenomenon: it can identify such
devices and build loyalty campaigns to incentivize subscribers to stay on the
operator network.
"The latest incarnation of Gemalto's Device Management will foster an even
better instant customer intimacy. It delivers the user intelligence and
analytics needed to enhance subscriber 4G experience, build revenue, address
device fragmentation and strengthen loyalty," said David Buhan, Senior Vice
President for Mobile Subscriber Services at Gemalto. "As operators continue
their quest for ever greater speed and capacity, Gemalto is equally committed to
a roadmap that embraces 4.5G and beyond."
Sources:
1. CCS Insight - Market Forecast, Mobile Phones, Worldwide, 2016-2020
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2061737/773337.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 12/06/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 510995
Character count: 4797
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 60
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.717
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|29
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|271
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.