Birimian Limited: New Issues and Secondary Trading Notice

5 December 2016 - Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS and the Company - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2g4bWv1edrw) advises that on 2 December 2016 it issued (a) 400,000 ordinary shares following shareholder approval on 25 November 2016; (b) 80,645 ordinary shares in lieu of cash fees for services provided to the Company; (c) 900,000 Performance Rights which lapse on or before 1 December 2021, under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan approved by shareholders on 17 June 2016; (d) 600,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.104 on or before 1 December 2021, under the Incentive Option Plan approved by shareholders on 17 June 2016 and (e) 4,500,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.316 each on or before 1 December 2018, in lieu of cash fees for services provided to the Company.



Secondary Trading Notice



The Corporations Act (the Act) restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By the Company giving this notice, sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A (5) of the Act.



Accordingly, the Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A (5)(e) of the Act that:



1) the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;



2) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and



3) other than as noted below there is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purpose of sections 708A (7) and (8) of the Act.



The Company is in negotiations with a third party relating to a potential acquisition or interest in the Companys Bougouni Lithium Project (Project). The Company wishes to advise that no agreement has been reached with this party nor can there be any assurance that any agreement or understanding will be reached in the future.





