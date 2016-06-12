Adlington Hall & Gardens Celebrates Highly Commended Award At The Marketing Cheshire Awards

Adlington Hall lies in the heart of Cheshire. Set in 2,000 acres of magnificent surroundings, it boasts a Great Hall and Hunting Lodge.

And now there is even more to celebrate. At a prestigious awards ceremony Adlington Hall & Gardens was given awarded Highly Commended in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category. More than 30 individuals, initiatives and businesses competed for the top honours at the awards ceremony held at Chester Racecourse on Thursday 24th November 2016. The awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement by Cheshire businesses and individuals.



The Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category is open to Visitor Attractions with 75,000 visitors or fewer per year, attracting day visitors, tourists and local residents. Finalists included ChesterBoat, Escapism Chester & Norton Priory Museum & Gardens.



Katrina Michel, Chief Executive, Marketing Cheshire said:



Cheshires tourism industry really is going from strength to strength and this has been one of our most competitive years yet, reflecting our unique products and the high quality of our tourism offer across the board. Adlington Hall is a wonderful attraction and a great asset to Cheshires visitor economy. The quality of nominations in Small Visitor Attraction of the Year was extremely high this year and the team at Adlington Hall and Gardens should be proud of their achievement.



Bridget Roberts, General Manager of Adlington Hall said



We are absolutely thrilled to be highly commended. Being shortlisted is a credit in itself and to then be recognized, against such strong competition, is wonderful. As a team we encourage creativity and innovative thinking. We are always looking at how to do something better or how to be different from the rest and receiving this praise confirms everything I already knew  this venue, with this team, is a perfect combination for a perfect day out.





Overview



Adlington Hall and Gardens is an English country home and gardens set in the heart of the Cheshire Countryside. It boasts over 700 years of architecture and started life as a simple Saxon hunting lodge. Still privately owned in the same family, The Leghs, Adlington Hall & Gardens is now an exclusive private venue specializing in unforgettable days.



With spectacular rooms to exchange marriage vows, historic rooms for private dining, stunning backdrops for photoshoots and filming, and enough rolling countryside to satisfy even the most energetic team building events; Adlington Hall & Gardens is exclusively yours.



The house and gardens open to the public on Sunday 16th April 2017. With a varied calendar of events which appeal to all ages and interests, including Childrens Outdoor Theatre, Plant Hunters Fairs and intimate Organ Recitals, Adlington Hall is a highlight in everyones calendar.



