Scribe Software Announces Next Generation of Scribe Online iPaaS

A Completely Revamped User Experience Offers Solution Developers Greater Speed and Mobility While an Open API Provides Flexibility to Better Integrate Applications

(firmenpresse) - MANCHESTER, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , a global data integration leader, today announced the release of the next generation of , its integration platform as a service (iPaaS). The release offers a completely revamped user experience and an extended application programming interface (API) that simplifies and accelerates the process of creating and maintaining integrations between cloud services, on-premises applications, and databases. With the enhancements, Scribe Online enables businesses of all sizes to build integrations, both simple and complex, while deploying integrations that match specialized internal processes and unique application configurations up to 80% faster than the custom coded approach.

Scribe Online's new HTML5-based UI was completely reimagined to accelerate the creation of integrations and to simplify ongoing management. The new UI includes numerous layout and in-app assistance enhancements that can shorten integration projects, allowing both business analysts and developers to rapidly create, deploy and manage integrations. The new UI enhances how customers will interact with Scribe Online by providing a nimble, responsive, and touch-enabled interface which includes mobile and tablet support.

"This launch is a key milestone in our vision for accelerating data integration projects regardless of company size or skill level," said Shawn McGowan, CEO at Scribe Software. "We are breaking down usability barriers so more people can create integrations that maximize business efficiency. The new, modern user experience helps business users and developers alike create integrations with greater efficiency, while the open APIs make it easier for developers to connect applications, simplify the user experience for their products, and automate the provisioning, configuration and deployment of integrations. We are excited to see how customers and partners will be able to leverage the new capabilities to develop more connected applications and innovative integration-based services."

The update builds on the additions to Scribe Online's (API). The REST API provided by Scribe Online is now fully available to SaaS providers, system integrators, and enterprise developers, providing them with vast control over the Scribe Online platform, including the ability to control every user interface element. The API can be used to provision, configure and run integrations programmatically. Early developers of the system have used the API to:

"Scribe's open APIs have allowed us to automate internal integration and maintenance activities, improving our organizational efficiency," said Lars Mueller, CRM consultant at CRM Partners. "Scribe has always been our go-to partner for all things integration and the unprecedented control the new Scribe Online gives us over the API will help us take on more complex projects without increasing integration costs or adding to our staff."

"The Scribe API enabled us to create an online registration process so customers can purchase and configure integration in a self-service way," said Daniel Lynton, founder and CEO of LyntonWeb. "Our next generation product will use the Scribe API to give users the ability to change field mappings on their own, without having to contact our technical support team, which will lower our customer support costs and offer greater convenience for our customers."

"With Scribe's new API, we were able to create a dashboard and a series of alerts for our support team so they could proactively catch errors or performance issues in our customers' integrations and prepare a plan of action to eliminate potential problems," said TJ McDowell, Executive Vice President of Software Development at Datix. "Additionally, we estimate that the new HTML5-based user experience and interface will reduce the time it takes to develop maps by up to 25 percent leaving us more time to provide the best possible service to our customers."

Additional key features / capabilities in the updated Scribe Online iPaaS include:

-- Provides out of the box connectivity to dozens of popular cloud and on-premises applications, such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SugarCRM, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics AX/NAV/GP, NetSuite, SQL Server, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and others. Templates provide ready-to-use samples as starting points for popular application combinations

-- A comprehensive management console provides instant updates on the health of all running integrations and ability to investigate issues if/when they arise, allowing solution developers to simplify the ongoing management of integration projects for different internal customers or user organizations.

-- The new visual design environment is self-documenting which lowers maintenance costs and simplifies handoffs to personnel who deploy, run and maintain integrations

For a free trial of Scribe Online please visit and learn more about .

Scribe is an established global provider of application and data integration software. The company's easy to use platforms, open APIs and comprehensive integration lifecycle management capabilities offer the fastest way to create, run, and adapt integrations. More than 12,000 customers and 1,200 partners -- including enterprises, software as a service (SaaS) providers, systems integrators (SIs) -- rely on Scribe's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and on-premises platform to accelerate integration projects for greater time-to-value and meet the complex connectivity demands of today's cloud and hybrid environments. Scribe and its solution development partners serve customers in every industry, including financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, public sector, retail, utilities, higher education and media and entertainment.

