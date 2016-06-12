Card Nature&Highline by Fedrigoni

(PresseBox) - In its latest campaign, FEDRIGONI, the Italian producer of finest papers, is extending an invitation to take a trip through the world of white natural boards and premium white embossed pulp boards.

Combined under the name CARD NATURE & HIGHLINE, the natural boards ARCOPRINT 1, ARCOPRINT MILK, ARCODESIGN, X-PER and SIRIO WHITE/WHITE, plus the new embossed pulp boards SYMBOL CARD/E provide inspiration for a wealth of creative applications, e.g. greetings cards, postcards, envelopes, displays, calendars and fine luxury packaging.

SYMBOL CARD/E is available as six different embossed types, enhancing the three qualities SYMBOL CARD (single-coated), SYMBOL CARD Quick (single-coated with pigmented base) and SYMBOL CARD 2Side (coated on both sides), with immediate effect.

The campaign was rolled out in November 2016 during the exclusive event series FEDRIGONI WHITE NIGHT in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Prague, running under the motto "White" and the variety of options for white papers and cards in different nuances of white, grammages and embossing.

Be it purist-modern, naturally subtle or effectively luxurious, the white FSC®-certified qualities offer design scope and attract the eye to focus on creative details, effective refinements, unusual surface structures and surface feel.

For the launch of CARD NATURE & HIGHLINE, FEDRIGONI presents a postcard box with 13 enhanced postcards which inspire design using the new range with impressive motifs from nature and sports.

To flank the current campaign, FEDRIGONI is again announcing the CARD COUTURE

AWARD for 2017. This commends creative print products in the categories "Communication & Design", "Greetings Cards", "Packaging & Luxury Packaging" and "Calendars" designed on the natural papers of the "CARD NATURE & HIGHLINE" campaign or the pulp boards in the complete SYMBOL CARD collection. The closing date for entries is 31 May 2017. Details for entering the CARD COUTURE AWARD 2017 may be obtained from FEDRIGONI by e-mail: info(at)fedrigoni.de







PressRelease by

Fedrigoni Deutschland GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 08:26

Language: English

News-ID 511006

Character count: 2170

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fedrigoni Deutschland GmbH

Stadt: Oberhaching





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease