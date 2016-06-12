Pallet Anywhere due to launch 2017

A exciting new website is launching early 2017 to offer online booking of Pallet Deliveries across the UK and Ireland.

In the last 5 years there has been a large increase in the number of businesses who need to send a pallet, this is due to the increase in the number businesses selling online and who need to send their stock to distribution and fulfillment centers.



Pallet Anywhere will allow businesses of all sizes to send pallets online through a large network of freight companies throughout the UK and Europe. Users can use the website to get an instant quote to send a pallet, only needing to enter the collection and delivery post codes. Customers can then book a collection of their pallet online, often collected the same day if booked before 11am. Pallet Anywhere will guide customers though all the steps in order to safely send a pallet, all shipments have tracking as standard.



Pallet Anywhere will offer express and economy pallet delivery options within the UK and Ireland upon launch, adding additional European routes throughout the year.



The pallet delivery market is growing in the UK and Europe. Department for Transport figures reveal that there were 1.49 billion tons of goods lifted by HGVs in the UK in 2014. This includes pallet deliveries as well as other goods, such as HGVs involved in the construction industry. There are 473,900 heavy goods vehicles registered in the UK. Some of the larger pallet networks handle over 25,000 pallets every day.



Paul Stewart, founder of Pallet Anywhere said We were receiving an increasing number of requests to offer pallet shipping from our current customers in our logistics business. We looked into the market and found that it is growing however the online booking and quote systems being used were outdated and did not offer new pallet senders much guidance. With Pallet Anywhere anyone can get a quote in seconds with just the post codes for collection and delivery. We provide step by step instructions on what they need to do and how to package an item on a pallet. The pallet delivery market has very slim margins and will will be offering very competitive rates to both one-off users and regular senders. Pallet Anywhere will provide pallet delivery options to businesses of all sizes at competitive rates with unrivaled customer service.





Pallet Anywhere offers online booking of pallets 24/7, it has a dedicated customer service team who are available via phone, email and livechat. Pallet Anywhere will launch early 2017, to find out more information please visit www.palletanywhere.co.uk



Paul Stewart

Pallet Anywhere

Address: 85 Sydenham Road, Belfast, BT3 9DJ, UK

Phone: 0333 444 4008

Email: info(at)palletanywhere.co.uk





http://www.palletanywhere.co.uk



