Ana Rosenberg Holding A Free Online Training On Getting Highly-invested Clients

Ana Rosenberg is holding the free masterclass "The 90-Day Book Formula: How to create and publish a business-building book that positions you and your contribution to be seen, respected and chosen by your best clients/patients/students â¦ even if writing is not your thing" at haveitallmarketing.com/go/book-class.

The training starts with what positioning is and how it works so that professionals, experts and entrepreneurs have the certainty that comes from knowing how to make their contribution stand out and be valued for what is really worth. This is important because 99% of experts are positioning themselves to be invisible by mistake.



The online class includes how to create a price non-gravity environment in a business; what the real book-profit connection is and how to leverage it for business growth and success and the step-by-step formula to create and publish a quality book to be proud of. It also includes how to implement a positioning system for credibility, trust and profit; and how to help the best potential clients answer the question ÂÂwhy you?ÂÂ in their minds before they even think of saying it out loud.



Ana Rosenberg will be leading the presentation and says this training is a chance for people to hear from industry leaders on getting highly-invested clients. They can ask questions and get information not readily available through other channels.



People interested in getting highly-invested clients can register free at www.haveitallmarketing.com/go/book-class.



About Ana Rosenberg



A 7-time best-selling author, Ana Rosenberg is an advocate for the success of modern professionals, experts and entrepreneurs who are changing the world with their good work. Rosenberg specializes in advising service professionals, experts and entrepreneurs to help them build a profitable, sustainable business to be proud of by positioning themselves as Leading Authorities in their field of expertise. She is a host of Business Innovators Radio and a contributor to the Huffington Post, Small Business Trendsetters and International Business Avant-garde.

Ana Rosenberg

