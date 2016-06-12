Toys & Games Market in Top 5 emerging Countries Estimated to Reach a Value of $44,853.6 million in 2020

Report includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Toys and Games Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 6, 2016: A recent report titled Toys & Games Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide-2016, has been added to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH). This guide is an essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the emerging toys & games market in top 5 countries including Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa. With five year forecasts of 2015-2020, future growth prospects of the toys & games market are also analyzed.



Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=871826



The report firstly represents the industry outlook of the top countries who are currently operating in the global market of toys & games. According to the research, above top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $44,853.6 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 13.6% over the 2015-20 period. The progressively digital lifestyles of consumers worldwide and exposure to technology at an initial age are pushing manufacturers to develop smart and engaging electric and electronic toys & games. In Brazil, almost 24% of the population is between 0-14 years of age and it is home to the biggest toy fair in the surrounding region. Lego is a leading player in the toys & games market in Brazil.



According to the key findings, in spite of economic slowdown and progress in urbanization, toys and games is expected to see ongoing positive growth in China over the forecast period. Therefore, China is the leading country among the top five emerging nations with market revenues of $15,878.7 million in 2015. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $2,930.8 and $2,447.7 million, respectively. Such growth signs are expected to lead the market with a value of $34,042.7 million by 2020. Further, the report uses the five forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the emerging five toys & games market.



Another factor, such as rise in disposable income and the growth of online sales in different online retail portals like Amazon, Wal-Mart, Toys R Us etc.; are also the primary drivers of the growth of this market. Also, many international and local vendors sell toys and games through e-retailing that helps in promotion their brands. The rising demand for eco-friendly toys is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.





Browse Full Report with TOC  http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/toys-and-games-top-5-emerging-markets-industry-guide-2016-report.html



At the end, the report also offers coverage on the leading companies along with their brief profiles. Leading company profiles help to reveal key details of the prime players from the toys & games market along with their operations and financial performance.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/toys-and-games-top-5-emerging-markets-industry-guide-2016-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

Requests:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

PressContact / Agency:

Mark Hub

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Date: 12/06/2016 - 11:02

Language: English

News-ID 511012

Character count: 2971

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 15186212074



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 6.12.2016



Number of hits: 92



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease