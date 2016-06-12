New Beta Systems Solution Brings Efficiency to IBM z/OS Log Stream Management

(PresseBox) - Beta Systems DCI Software AG signed an exclusive sales partnership with YCOS Yves Colliard Software GmbH, a manufacturer of specialized tools for managing and analyzing log streams. These ?Operlog Tools? extend the Beta Systems product portfolio, effective immediately. This provides administrators of major companies with a toolkit that grealy simplifies log stream handling, in particular Operlog data ? a log format specific to mainframe Sysplex (cluster) installations. Processing this format is highly time consuming and requires in-depth, specialized know-how. The Operlog Tools allow administrators who process large volumes of data to handle these log streams much more effectively.

Thanks to the strategic partnership forged with YCOS, Beta Systems DCI Software AG now offers its customers a valuable new component that helps to further facilitate daily z/OS data management tasks. Starting in 1989, technology innovator YCOS has held hundreds of training workshops and consulting sessions on MVS, OS/390 and z/OS. In addition, the company developed products including Operlog Tools and specialized IBM add-ons. The recently signed sales partnership makes this wealth of experience exclusively available to Beta Systems customers.

?Operlog Tools? comprises three components: Beta Systems Logstream Manager is the base tool for the efficient handling of log streams. It enables system programmers to easily select log streams and provides options for sorting, viewing of definitions and settings, cloning one or multiple streams, to name but a few. The second application, Beta Systems Operlog Manager, allows administrators to manage Operlog/Syslog data, thus doing away with the need for two separate tools for handling current and archived data. Beta Systems Logstream Manager implements the open Basic Sysplex (XCF) interface for communication with Sysplex. For this reason, the third Operlog Tools component is a Sysplex Communicator.

For over 30 years, Beta Systems has been providing high-quality infrastructure software products for the secure and efficient processing of large volumes of data to ensure compliance with all regulatory and corporate requirements. The multiplatform software solutions for z/OS, Unix, Linux and Windows environments automate, document and analyze business-critical IT processes in the datacenters of large enterprises, IT service providers, public authorities and midsized companies. Beta Systems datacenter intelligence portfolio focuses on areas including output management and archiving, log/security information management, workload automation and job management.

Beta Systems Software Aktiengesellschaft (BSS, ISIN DE0005224406) was founded in 1983, has been listed on the stock exchange since 1997 and employs around 300 staff. Company headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany. The company, together with its 16 self-owned subsidiaries and numerous partners, is active across the globe. More than 1,300 customers all over the world are currently operating over 3,200 installations in more than 30 countries. They employ products and solutions from Beta Systems to optimize their IT landscape and maximize security. The company is a leading mid-sized, independent European software solution provider that generates about half of its turnover abroad.

