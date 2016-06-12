Breaker Yard Release New Portal for Finding Second Hand Car Parts

Owning a car or a van can be a real hassle, especially when it comes to finding the right parts for a repair job.

(firmenpresse) - Owning a car or a van can be a real hassle, especially when it comes to finding the right parts for a repair job. There are so many different makes and models out there - not to mention things like model revisions and updates - that it can seem nearly impossible to find what youre looking for. Fortunately, BreakerYard.com has launched a portal through their new website that enables customers to find second-hand car parts for almost any vehicle. The site has been in development over the last year, incorporating customer feedback. Now, says the company behind it, its easier than ever to get the parts you need.



How It Works



The way that Breaker Yards new portal works is simple and straightforward. First, youre asked to enter the registration number of your vehicle. This allows the portal to connect with a national database, matching your vehicles registration to the correct make and model. Next, Breaker Yard uses this information to eliminate any of the parts in its database that wont fit your car. As a result, all you have to do is tell it which part you need, and itll source one thats compatible. Thanks to the companys intuitive user interface, this part of the process is a lot easier that you might imagine. Then it's just a case of sending off your request.



Once your request has been sent, Breaker Yard will contact their approved suppliers send you back a set of quotes giving you the opportunity to pick the part that you want. Within a few days, your part will arrive, and the entire process is complete.



Every Part From Every Manufacturer



Breaker Yards business model is dependent on the company being able to source the right parts for any vehicle. As a result, they work with an expansive network of salvage specialists and warehouses across the country. The basic idea is to give mechanics, van drivers and regular motorists some choice when it comes to getting hold of salvaged parts.



With the release of this portal and website, the company is setting up a platform that should ultimately help customers get a better deal. Salvage yards will actually have to compete with each other to offer the best price, rather than being able to charge what they want. This means that those who depend on their vehicles should be able to get them up and running again for the best price possible.





The Service Is Free



Breaker Yard is proud of the fact that their search service is free. Customers can do things like view parts and prices without paying a penny. All they need to do is enter their name and registration details to see the relevant parts, and that's it.



It's also worth pointing out that the company makes sure that its service is safe by only sourcing OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts, rather than cheap imitations. As a result, its customers are covered by the relevant manufacturers guarantee.



Theres a lot of evidence that this pioneering business model by Breaker Yard will become the way that people source parts for their cars in the future. The firm says that new suppliers are signing up to its scheme every day.



Contact:

Steve Britto

Breaker Yard

Address: 496 Gale Street, Dagenham, RM9 4NU, UK

Telephone: 0701 310 0701

Email: help(at)breakeryard.com

Website: http://www.breakeryard.com/





More information:

http://www.breakeryard.com



PressRelease by

Breaker Yard

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 11:24

Language: English

News-ID 511014

Character count: 3572

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Breaker Yard



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease