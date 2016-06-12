Premier Mats Introduce Their All-New Industrial Matting Website

(firmenpresse) - Most people dont know it, but as a society, we depend heavily on floors being tough and robust. Without the right flooring, many firms wear out the ground under their feet, leading to poor health and safety and big repair bills. Now Premier Mats are trying to solve that problem with the launch of their new industrial matting website. Their goal it to get the right mats to the right people and to save their customers a small fortune in the long run.



The company was set up back in 1995. It had a simple mission: to provide its customers with the level of service that it would expect to receive itself. As a result, its built up a large, loyal client base that is renowned throughout the industry.



The company prides itself on sourcing some of the best mats in the world by making sure that all of its mats meet its strict quality control criteria. Its happy to provide clients with advice, based on more than two decade's experience in the industry.



Industrial Mats



Premier Mats is currently offering a host of different mats with the various purposes on its website. One of its best sellers are anti-fatigue mats. These mats are designed specifically to improve the health and comfort of workers. Anti-fatigue mats come in a range of material types, from cushioned cellulose sponge for a comfortable, springy feel, to regular duckboard with anti-slip bevels.



Premier Mats also wants to attract business from the food industry. Matting is of particular importance in the food industry because of its role in preventing contamination. As a result, Premier Mats sells a range of swarf mats, designed to remove swarf from shoes before workers enter food production facilities.



Entrance Mats



Besides industrial applications, the firm is also now looking to expand its range of commercial and leisure mats. Its currently offering door mats to retail, residential and business clients, as well as leisure mats to sports clubs and swimming pools. These mats are meant for a whole range of applications, including use as indoor mats in areas such as foyers and lobbies.





Theres a variety of different styles of mats on offer here too. Perhaps, most interestingly, are the machine washable entrance mats which are essential to businesses in the hotel industry, as well as high-quality commercial offices.



Logo Mats



Finally, the company also offers logo mats to businesses who want to stand out from the crowd. These mats are constructed using deep dye which means that the logo remains prominent throughout the life time of the mat. Businesses are able to customise their mats with any design of their choosing. The company also offers businesses the option of coir logo mats, where their logo is weaved into the mat by hand.



Price Guarantee



Premier Mats is a company that prides itself on providing low prices to customers. As a result, it offers a price guarantee. The company says that it constantly checks its competitor's prices and if a customer finds a lower price on an identical product, theyll beat it.



