Teddy Shake Gel Pens Are Both Popular and Safe - A Great Combination

The 105-piece gel pen set by Teddy Shake is safe for use in scrapbooks and archival documents, safe for use by children and safe for the environment.

(firmenpresse) - Since their launch, last month, the [gel pens set by Teddy Shake](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) has quickly become a top-selling gel pen set on Amazon. These pens are well constructed, contain more ink and have many wonderful feature - but Teddy Shake wants to raise awareness with their customers on the safety of their product.



"Gel pens are a very particular type of pen. The ink is a pigmented gel, which when written will not fade. This is why gel pens are used in scrapbooks and archival documents, as the signatures and writing will not fade over time," offered Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "What we want customers to know that is unique about our pens, is that they are safe for both children, and the environment. Our pens are made of a gel that is lead-free, acid-free and non-toxic. These are all essential qualities that are needed to be safe for children and the environment."



The 105-piece gel pen set is sold exclusively on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_dy0gybEMYAY3T), and features a range of colors, from neon, to metallic to milky. The Teddy Shake pens last 60% longer than other gel pens, as they contain more pigment/ink. The Teddy Shake pen is also designed to not bleed or skip when being used. The pens are perfect for coloring books, journaling or just random doodling and artwork.



Currently priced at $27.99, the Teddy Shake gel pens cost just under three cents per pen, a great price for this quality writing instrument.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





Date: 12/06/2016

