Best Selling Makeup Organizer Announces New Giveaway For Customers

Cosmopolitan Collection, the manufacturer of the top selling makeup organizer on Amazon, announced a new contest and give away for customers this week.

(firmenpresse) - It's been a very busy few months for Cosmopolitan Collection, as their clear acrylic makeup storage unit has become the #1 selling makeup organizer on Amazon.com. Instead of resting on their success, Cosmopolitan Collection announced a giveaway this week that will help encourage customers to share their stories of why they like the organizer.



Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser explained, "Since the launch of our makeup organizer, one of our favorite parts are hearing stories and seeing pictures from customers, explaining what they like best about our product. We love this customer feedback, and in order to encourage more, for the next week, each customer that shares their photos and stories on social media with #cosmopolitancollection will be entered into a drawing for a free giveaway."



The acrylic [makeup storage](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1tg1Jk9uce6FT5Svg-Kx7JWelhyKWgaOTTYiXZ_5oPN0/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=60000&slide=id.p) unit by Cosmopolitan Collection is made a strong, clear acrylic that is scratch resistant, easy to clean and shatterproof. The organizer comes in two separate pieces that can be stacked and used as a single piece, or used separately to allow maximum flexibility for customers. There are sixteen compartments of various shapes and sizes that can hold brushes, lipstick, hairclips, eyeliner or any other variety of makeup products. Four drawers that are easy to open complete the organizer.



Over 125 Amazon.com customers have left reviews for the makeup organizer. A new five-star review was received this week and said "This is just what I was looking for. I needed something not too big or too small to place on my vanity for my everyday makeup, jewelry, ect. This combo is not only visually appealing but is great storage."



For more information about the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer, [click here](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G). The organizer can be purchased only on Amazon.com.





About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





