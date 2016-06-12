NJFX Welcomes John Danko to its Growing Executive Team

(firmenpresse) - WALL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- (NJFX), the first Tier 3 carrier-neutral subsea colocation campus linking the United States, Europe, South America and the Caribbean, announces the latest addition to its growing team, John A. Danko. As NJFX's Director of Business Development, Danko will be responsible for the negotiation and acquisition of domestic, international and subsea businesses for the company's colocation campus in Wall, New Jersey.

Danko brings with him over 20 years of industry experience and has succeeded in developing multiple interconnection points around the globe. Prior to joining NJFX, Danko served as the Director of Business Development for Jamestown 325 Hudson where he spearheaded the acquisition of local, international and subsea businesses. In addition, Danko developed the 325 Meet-Me-Room (MMR) and played an integral role in growing out its vast network operator ecosystem. Finally, during his time at Telx, Danko served as a key contributor for developing and growing the company's MMR, that expanded nationwide between 2004 and 2008.

"It's an exciting time for NJFX as we continue to grow as a company and build out our team," comments Gil Santaliz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NJFX. "John's plethora of experience and successes in the international and subsea markets make him a distinguished addition to our team. Heading into 2017, we look forward to NJFX's continued growth and influence in the global colocation space."

"Joining the NJFX team at such a critical point in the company's development is an honor," adds Danko. "The NJFX colocation campus brings great value to the marketplace and being able to work side-by-side with Doug Corbett, VP of Sales and Customer Relations, makes for a unique team with diversified experience. I look forward to growing with the company in the months and years to come."

Santaliz, Corbett and Danko will be attending Pacific Telecommunications Council's from January 15 - January 18, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. To request an onsite meeting, please email .

For more information on the NJFX colocation campus, visit .

New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX) operates "Tier 3 by the Subsea," the world's first colocation campus that strategically intersects a carrier neutral subsea cable landing station Meet-Me-Room with a Tier 3, carrier neutral data center. The 64,800 square foot purpose-built data center is supported by several carriers and offers direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems that interconnect North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. High and low density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support as well as unique US fiber back-haul solutions that avoid traditional legacy network points of failure. NJFX's low latency offerings provide the flexibility, reliability and security that global carriers, content providers, enterprise and government entities require to drive revenue, reduce expenses and improve service quality. For more information, please visit . For the latest news, follow the company on , and .

