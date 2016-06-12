Top Selling Play Food Set To Get New Photos Of Product For Amazon

Mommy Please has the #1 play food set on Amazon.com, and now they are working on new product photos for their Amazon listing.

(firmenpresse) - The Mommy Please [kids play food](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_AGo.xb78K36AE) set is the #1 ranked play food set on Amazon.com. Sales have continued to increase, and the company has received excellent feedback from customers. Now they are preparing for a new portfolio of product photographs.



"Our play food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com," said Mommy Please company spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Our customers don't have the option to go to a store, pick up our product, check it out to see if they like it. The only thing they have to go by are the online product description, client reviews, and product photos. We have gotten quite a few new client reviews; now we want to have some new photographs featuring our product take our listing to the next level."



The play food set by Mommy Please is made of a durable BPA-free plastic that is safe for children ages three and older. The food set features 125 different food types, including both healthy and non-healthy choices, and some of the food pieces contain nutritional information and fun food facts to further learning for children. Some of the food included are broccoli, asparagus, grapes, apples, oranges, watermelon, pears, bananas, pizza, hamburger, french fries, milk, juice, chocolate, ice cream, cauliflower, lemon and much more.



Nearly 100 customers have written reviews for the Mommy Please play food set on [Amazon.](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) A verified purchaser wrote a five-star review this week and said, "Just arrived today and I had to open it to check it out. This Christmas my son is getting the step2 grand walk in kitchen. I was thrilled when I saw how great these toys were. So much detail and multiples. The price is great for the amount. Since I was so happy with the product, I had to purchase one more! "



The play food set by Mommy Please is currently priced at $22.95, with free shipping for any purchase over $49.





About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

