Medigene AG to be included in TecDAX Index

Martinsried/München, 6 December 2016. Medigene AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard,

MDG1) has been selected for inclusion on the TecDAX, an index of the Deutsche

Börse (German Stock Exchange) that includes Germany's most important mid-cap

technology companies. The TecDAX follows the Blue Chip DAX index and comprises

30 companies admitted to the stock market "Prime Standard" segment. In addition

to compliance with comprehensive international transparency requirements, the

admission criteria include an above-average market capitalization (share price

multiplied by the number of company shares), and a high trading volume (number

of shares traded daily). According to the decision made by Deutsche Börse on 5

December 2016, Medigene has fulfilled the admission criteria for the TecDAX and

will be included there as of 19 December 2016.



Prof Dolores Schendel, CEO of Medigene AG, comments: "TecDAX membership

signifies Medigene's position among the leading German technology securities.

This admission reflects the dynamic development Medigene has made following its

strategic refocussing on the development of highly innovative cancer

immunotherapies. The TecDAX listing increases Medigene's visibility in the

capital markets and facilitates our collaboration with domestic and

international investors."



Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology

company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company develops

highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various forms and

stages of cancer with drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development.



Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T-cell-based

immunotherapies.



More information is available at www.medigene.de



This press release contains certain statements relating to the future. They

represent the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual

results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking

statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-

looking statements Medigene(R) is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This

trademark may be held or licensed for specific countries.





Contact Medigene

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01

Email: investor(at)medigene.com



