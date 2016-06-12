Medigene AG to be included in TecDAX Index

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Martinsried/München, 6 December 2016. Medigene AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard,
MDG1) has been selected for inclusion on the TecDAX, an index of the Deutsche
Börse (German Stock Exchange) that includes Germany's most important mid-cap
technology companies. The TecDAX follows the Blue Chip DAX index and comprises
30 companies admitted to the stock market "Prime Standard" segment. In addition
to compliance with comprehensive international transparency requirements, the
admission criteria include an above-average market capitalization (share price
multiplied by the number of company shares), and a high trading volume (number
of shares traded daily). According to the decision made by Deutsche Börse on 5
December 2016, Medigene has fulfilled the admission criteria for the TecDAX and
will be included there as of 19 December 2016.
Prof Dolores Schendel, CEO of Medigene AG, comments: "TecDAX membership
signifies Medigene's position among the leading German technology securities.
This admission reflects the dynamic development Medigene has made following its
strategic refocussing on the development of highly innovative cancer
immunotherapies. The TecDAX listing increases Medigene's visibility in the
capital markets and facilitates our collaboration with domestic and
international investors."
Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology
company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company develops
highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various forms and
stages of cancer with drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development.
Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T-cell-based
immunotherapies.
More information is available at www.medigene.de
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.