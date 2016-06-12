Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) Pipeline Review and Global Drug forecast in H2 2016



Report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report also covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 6, 2016: A latest market analysis on the type 1 diabetes has been released by Global Markets Direct. It has been added to the market intelligence storehouse of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report is titled as Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) - Pipeline Review, H2 2016. This 621-pages pipeline guide delivers comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) with complete analysis by several stages of development, drug target, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action and molecule type. Moreover, guide also reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Type 1 Diabetes.



Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=873478



The report starts with the brief overview of this disease and its therapeutic developments. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease and was formerly known as juvenile diabetes. It occurs when the human body immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas called beta cells. Type 1 diabetes is frequently diagnosed in children and young adults. Only 5% of people with diabetes have this form of the disease. Risk factors of type 1 diabetes include genetics & family history, diseases of the pancreas and infection or illness. Signs and symptoms of type 1 diabetes include:



increased thirst and frequent urination

fatigue

weight loss

extreme hunger

irritability or unusual behavior



The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on numerous stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and unrevealed stages. Insulin therapy has been the keystone of the T1D treatment. The advances in insulin therapies have contributed to better treatment of T1D patients; however, the overall life expectancy in Type 1 Diabetic patients is still 10-15 years less than in the healthy population. Therefore, several pharmaceutical companies are developing inhalable insulin products which use rapid-acting insulin i.e. sprayed into the oral cavity to pass quickly into the bloodstream. Moreover, researchers are working toward developing an implantable insulin pump that can discharge the required amount of insulin into the bloodstream after detecting the blood glucose level.





Some other additional medications also may be prescribed for people with type 1 diabetes, such as Pramlintide, high blood pressure medications, aspirin and cholesterol lowering drugs.



The report also describes the details of companies Involved in therapeutics development along with their major and minor projects. Some of them are-



AbGenomics International, Inc.

Adocia

Biogenomics Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S and others



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/type-1-diabetes-juvenile-diabetes-pipeline-review-h2-2016-report.html



At the end, the guide also acquires strategically important competitor information, analysis and insights to verbalize effective R&D strategies for the new entrants.







More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/diabetes-juvenile-diabetes-pipeline.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com



Date: 12/06/2016 - 12:21

Language: English

News-ID 511032

Character count: 3693

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.06.2016



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease