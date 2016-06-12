Best Selling Flamingo Float By Teddy Shake To Release Guide For Customers

Teddy Shake announced this week that they are are working on a guide to accompany their best selling inflatable flamingo float.

(firmenpresse) - Since the release of their flamingo float just a few months ago, the [inflatable flamingo by Teddy Shake](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) has become the #1 flamingo float on Amazon.com. Inspired by customer stories, Teddy Shake announced this week that a guide for their float is currently in development.



"When people hear the name flamingo float, often they think of one thing, a float to be used inside a swimming pool," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Since the launch of our product, our customers have come back to us with many creative uses for the float. Some use it to float down rivers, other to rest on at a camp site, and some use it as a lounge and play piece inside the house. We would love to develop a guide with many creative ideas, and look forward to hearing more from our satisfied customers."



Measuring 80-inches in length, the pink flamingo float is made of a durable, bright pink vinyl and able to withstand a lot of use and play. There are four inflation valves on the tube, so that multiple people can help to inflate the enormous float.



Over 265 happy customers have written reviews on the Amazon.com listing for the Teddy Shake flamingo float, 100% of customers saying they like their float. A recent five-star reviewer wrote, "I finally got my "Ginormous Pink Flamingo"! Although I haven't been able to use it yet (due to colder weather), I did pull it out of the box and blow it up (with the help of a pump of course!) It's huge! And very well made, caught the fur babes checking it out and one fell asleep on it. It is everything I expected an more. If you're looking for something exciting to add to your summer FUN - this is the item! It will definitely make your friends jealous! I would not only recommend this item but say it's a "must have" to anyone who has a pool or spends time at the lake."



The [pink flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Z5yaybSJT5VNX) float by Teddy Shake is currently priced at $39.99, with free shipping offered on any combined purchase over $49.





About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

